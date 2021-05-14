The Franklin County Health Department reported two more people have died from COVID-19-related complications.
The department’s report on Friday listed a man from St. Clair and a man from Villa Ridge as the latest deaths attributed to the virus. Both were 77 years old.
To date, 175 Franklin County residents have died from confirmed complications of the virus. Another 28 residents died with COVID-19 being the probable cause, according to the health department’s weekly report.
Over the past two weeks, an average of 7.36 people tested positive with new cases of COVID-19 per day. This is more than double the new case average from April 30, when 3.57 people had new, confirmed cases of the virus each day.
There were 31 new cases this week, which is half of last week’s 72 new cases. A total of 9,497 cases have been confirmed in Franklin County since the start of the pandemic. There are another 2,235 official probable cases, according to the report.
One person is currently hospitalized for the virus.
About 38 percent of the county has started their vaccination process, and 32.7 percent has completed the immunization process, according to the Missouri COVID-19 vaccination dashboard. Additionally, on Monday, the Food and Drug Administration authorized the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 12 to 15 years old. The change was approved by an advisory board to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Wednesday.
According to new guidelines from the CDC released Thursday, those who are fully vaccinated are now able to safely forgo mask-wearing and social distancing except in situations where such measures are required by federal, state or local regulations, including business or workplace requirements.
Employers interested in organizing on-site vaccination clinics for employees should contact the Franklin County Health Department at 636-303-6440, according to the department’s Facebook page.
Workplace vaccinations must be offered for free during work hours, according to the CDC.