Nine more people in Franklin County have been reported dead with COVID-19.
The deaths, which occurred between November and March, were reported by the Franklin County Health Department Friday and bring the county’s confirmed death toll from COVID-19 to 292, with an additional 46 deaths listed as probable. COVID-19 deaths often take weeks or months to confirm, according to county officials.
Those who died include a 27-year-old woman from Union; a 90-year-old man from Washington; a 51-year-old man from Leslie; an 80-year-old woman from Washington; a 60-year-old man from St. Clair; an 83-year-old man from Villa Ridge; a 65-year-old man from Sullivan; a 69-year-old man from Sullivan; and a 61-year-old woman from Pacific.
From March 19-25, there were 26 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, according to the health department’s weekly update. That’s down from last week, March 12-18, when there were 30 confirmed cases.
The positivity rate — the percentage of COVID-19 tests that come back positive — was 3.5 percent from March 19-25, according to the health department. That’s up slightly from last week when it was 2.3 percent.
Three people are hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the update, the same number as last week.
Meanwhile, 52.1 percent of Franklin County residents and 56.5 percent of Missourians statewide have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. In this data, fully vaccinated is defined as having received two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
While COVID-19 cases are low in Franklin County and across the U.S., they are rising in parts of Europe and Asia, according to international news reports and The Associated Press. Experts have identified a new subvariant of the omicron variant that drove up cases across the U.S. this winter.
Dr. Ann Elizabeth Mohart, chief medical officer at Mercy Hospital Washington, said she’s hopeful that the collective immunity gained from previous surges will spare Franklin County from a surge by this new subvariant.
“It’s sort of a close sister-variant of the original omicron,” Mohart said. “It shares a lot of the same spike proteins and mutations that the original omicron had.”
She said the new subvariant is extremely transmissible, but it appears that people who have been vaccinated or fallen sick from omicron will likely have “robust immunity.”
“Our greatest weapon in controlling and mitigating the risk of any variant is one thing and that is our immunity,” she said.
“I‘m hopeful that we are not going to see an overwhelming patient volume in the hospital and that most people who are affected by this variant will either have no illness or very mild illness,” she said. “And that’s what we’ve seen in some other areas.”
She also said Mercy Hospital Washington, having seen multiple variants and waves before, is better prepared.
“We have a lot more in the way of treatment and medications that we can use to keep people out of the hospital and to treat them once they come into the hospital,” Mohart said.