The Franklin County Health Department reported Friday that a 53-year-old Villa Ridge man died of COVID-19-related complications in April. He is the 173rd county resident to die of the virus since the pandemic began in March 2020. An additional 28 people are listed in the probable death category.
Friday’s report showed a 14-day new case average of seven cases, double the 14-day new case average of 3.57 cases reported April 30. The 10-day rolling total reported Friday is 85 new cases, up from 44 reported April 30.
Seventy-two county residents tested positive for the virus over the past week, according to the department’s weekly COVID-19 report, bringing the total number of county residents to test positive since the pandemic began to 9,466. Those listed range in age from an infant girl in Villa Ridge to a 90-year-old man in Union. The report lists 70 people who tested positive. The Missourian’s attempts to clarify this number with the health department were unsuccessful as of press time. The number of probable cases reported Friday was 2,220 cases, up from 2,195 included in the category in the April 30 report.
Per the report, there is one county resident hospitalized with COVID-19 and no active cases in a long-term care facility.
The Missouri COVID-19 vaccination dashboard showed Friday that 37.3 percent of Franklin County residents have begun their vaccinations, and 30.7 percent are completely vaccinated. Statewide, 38.3 percent of Missourians have begun their vaccinations, and 30.2 percent are completely vaccinated.