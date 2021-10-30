The Franklin County Health Department is getting even more money to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic while also working to devote more time to other health issues.
Some of the grant money was announced after the budget the health department prepared for its Tuesday meeting with county commissioners was printed.
The $637,244 Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity Enhancing Detection Expansion grant, through the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS), provides COVID-19-related funding for contact tracing, testing, health education and vaccine response efforts, as well as for data reporting, analysis and visualization.
“It has to be used within health department parameters,” Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker said.
The grant money can be used for expenses between July 1, 2021, and June 30, 2023.
“I don’t have any needs to fill for fiscal year 2021, but it will cover a chunk of response for 2022 and then into half of 2023,” health department Director Angie Hittson told commissioners. “But with that, there is going to have to be a work plan, so there will be response efforts that we have to do.”
The money also can be used on professional development or to build infection prevention and control, as well as to improve outbreak response.
The grant is part of $50.26 million being distributed to health departments throughout the state, according to the DHSS website. Each department gets a base of $217,000 plus an additional amount based on population, which was $420,244 for Franklin County.
Franklin County also received more money than expected from another grant dealing with COVID-19 and adult vaccinations. That grant grew to $263,555 from the $182,913 that was expected earlier, partly because other health departments returned money, Hittson said.
The county has until Jan. 31, 2024, to spend that money, Hittson said.
Brinker told Hittson in the meeting to thank her staff, particularly with the controversy it has had to deal with because of COVID-19 quarantine rules. Although districts have said they must follow health department guidelines, Brinker has said Franklin County is limited by the state in what it can do.
“Outside of the virus, it’s now become a political football and an emotional challenge from scholastic entities to parents to extracurricular folks to everything,” Brinker said. “Thanks for tolerating and working through it.”
Getting back to other public health services is the greatest non-COVID need for the health department, Hittson told Brinker. That includes providing other vaccinations, including some that not all doctor’s offices provide.
“Just opening the services back up (is a need), so we have our nurses available to do infants and children’s immunizations,” she said. “COVID always seems to take a preference, so having the ability (with the grant money) to do all of it.”
Those efforts, she said, are hampered by anti-vaccination rhetoric that has come up because of COVID-19 vaccines. “It does feel like people are a little bit more anti-vaccine, all vaccines, right now,” she said. “So we’re trying to balance that, opening our schedule up.”
Brinker expressed concern about other diseases spreading. “The last thing we need is something else popping up as a result of not providing other things for the youth or the underprivileged or whatever it might be in Franklin,” he said.
Hittson said flu cases are starting to come into the health department, which does provide flu shots.
“We try to have a temp nurse there every day to do walk-ins for COVID and flu (vaccines) so that our other nurses can continue,” she said.
Some of the nurses are still busy with homebound COVID-19 vaccinations, as well as vaccinations at schools and businesses, Hittson said.