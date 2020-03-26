In an emergency meeting Thursday evening, the Franklin County Commission amended its COVID-19 restrictions on golf courses.
Although golf course clubhouses must remain closed, modified golfing operations can be conducted while following the following precautions:
1. No more than one person may ride in a golf cart.
2. Golfers shall be permitted to walk the course.
3. No flags or pins shall be placed in any at any time. All flagsticks and/or pins shall be removed prior to the start of play.
4. No more than four golfers may play as a group.
The golf course manger/owner shall stagger tee times so that all players shall maintain social distancing (requiring people to remaining six feet apart).
According to the commission order, the golf amendment is effective immediately and will remain in effect until noon April 17.