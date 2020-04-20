According to the Franklin County Health Department a 67-year-old female resident of Grandview Healthcare in Washington has died due to COVID-19 complications.
This brings the COVID-19-related deaths at that facility to seven with a countywide total of eight.
There were also nine additional COVID-19 cases, all of which are in Grandview in Washington and Victorian Place of St. Clair.
The one new case at Victorian Place was the result of a Sullivan resident who tested positive being moved to the facility for care
The overall county total now stands at 101 cases with 26 recoveries.