According to the Franklin County Health Department a 67-year-old female resident of Grandview Healthcare in Washington has died due to COVID-19 complications.

This brings the COVID-19-related deaths at that facility to seven with a countywide total of eight.

There were also nine additional COVID-19 cases, all of which are in  Grandview in Washington and Victorian Place of St. Clair.

The one new case at Victorian Place was the result of a Sullivan resident who tested positive being moved to the facility for care

The overall county total now stands at 101 cases with 26 recoveries. 