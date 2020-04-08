More than half of the COVID-19 cases in Franklin County are associated with Grandview Healthcare in Washington.
Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker, confirmed 34 of the total 62 cases in the county have ties to the nursing facility.
Six new COVID 19 cases were reported Wednesday morning all in Washington bringing the city total to 36.
The new cases include five females, two aged 74, one 55, 29 and a 99-year-old.
The other new case is a 58-year-old male.
The Missourian has contacted Grandview Healthcare and was told a written statement is being drafted.
There have been three COVID-19 related deaths since Friday and eight people have recovered from the virus.