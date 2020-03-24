The Franklin County Health Department confirms a total of four positive coronavirus cases as of Tuesday morning.
Investigations are ongoing.
A total of 46 people were tested by Mercy Hospital staff for the virus at the Washington Fairgrounds Monday.
It is unknown if any of the new cases were a result of that testing.
The Franklin County Health Department expects more cases to be confirmed locally as the number of citizens tested increases.
The Missourian will have more updates as they are received from county officials.
As more cases are confirmed, public health officials are limited in the amount of personal health information they can release to the media and the public at large.
The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA) is a federal law that required the creation of national standards to protect sensitive patient health information from being disclosed without the patient’s consent or knowledge.
Likewise, when case counts are small and limited to one community, any information which could further identify a patient is withheld to protect their privacy and safety.
The Missourian is reporting all information it receives directly from Franklin County and other official sources.
If information is limited, it is done in the interest of the privacy of those people effected.
Residents with questions about COVID-19, including symptoms, may call the Franklin County Health Department at 636-583-7300, or the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services 24-hour hotline at 1-877-435-8411.