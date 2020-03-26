Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker confirmed Thursday afternoon a fifth positive COVID-19 case has detected and confirmed in the county.
In a release, Brinker said the individual was a contact to a case from another County and was already self quarantined. He said the person tested positive, but has minimal symptoms and us doing well.
Franklin County now has 5 confirmed cases and is awaiting test results from 150 additional subjects that have been tested.
