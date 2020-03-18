Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker has confirmed the closure of bars and restaurants, except for carry-out and delivery, will begin tonight (Wednesday) at close of business, or 12:01 a.m.
Some confusion has circulated around the exact closure time as St. Louis County and St. Louis City announced their bar and restaurant closings would being Thursday evening.
Brinker said Franklin County is firm on closing establishments on Wednesday night as leaving them open one extra day could be the difference between virus spread and containment.
"We absolutely need total compliance," Brinker said. "The highest of health professionals in Missouri and at the federal level have recommended these actions. Our priority is human life."
Brinker told The Missourian he was not happy with actions of St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson in not showing solidarity with neighboring jurisdictions and keeping establishments open an extra day during the crisis.
These announcements were originally made a joint press conference Tuesday afternoon with St. Louis city, and St. Charles, St. Louis and Franklin counties.
The closure ordinance can be found the Franklin County website at franklinmo.org