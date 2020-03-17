Updated: This article has been updated to clarify to the time the order takes effect.
The Franklin County Commission has decided to limit all restaurants and bars to carryout and delivery service.
According to the order posted on the county's website, the closure goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday, March 19 meaning businesses will effectively close to in-person service at the close at the end of operations Wednesday.
This mandate includes businesses with on-site consumption of food or alcohol.
The announcement was made Tuesday afternoon in a joint press conference with officials from St. Louis city, St. Charles, St. Louis and Franklin counties.
Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker said the closures are necessary to limit the spread of coronavirus and acting in unison with neighboring counties would limit the number of people visiting Franklin County due to closures elsewhere.
On Tuesday, the Franklin County Commission declared a state of emergency in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
Brinker said the declaration is necessary to secure emergency funds from the state and federal governments while preparing for and fighting the pandemic.
Because of the fluidity of the ongoing situation, the county commission did not officially adjourn its regular meeting Tuesday, but instead went into recess, so decisions can be made when they are needed without holding a special meeting of the commission.
Brinker said he has been speaking daily with his counterparts in neighboring counties regarding the closure of restaurants, bars and other businesses in the county.
“As of now, nothing is off the table,” he said. “This is totally new territory. We are analyzing and scrutinizing everything that takes place in the region and county.”
Brinker added in conjunction with the emergency declaration, the county emergency operations center will be activated mostly in support of the county health department’s efforts.