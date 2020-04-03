The number of COVID-19 cases has nearly doubled this week and county officials are bracing for even more of an increase in the next few weeks.
The current count of confirmed cases now stands at 24 and includes positives in every major municipality in Franklin County.
On Monday, March 30, the case count was 13. Three new cases were reported Tuesday, three more Wednesday and five cases were confirmed Thursday.
The second day in which five new cases were reported was April 2. The first was Saturday, March 28.
The youngest positive case is 21 and the oldest is 86. Currently, 12 males are infected and 12 females.
For the first 16 cases, Franklin County officials would not release geographical information where the cases were clustered, only ages and genders.
On Wednesday, the county reversed course and began releasing the city and ZIP code for all new cases going forward and the first 16 as well.
The first positive case in Franklin County was Monday, March 23, a 51-year-old female in Lonedell.
Here is a breakdown of cases geographically in the county as of press time Friday:
• Pacific — three confirmed cases; 65 year-old male, 26 year-old female and 79 year-old female.
• Sullivan — one confirmed case: 73-year-old female.
• Londell — two confirmed cases: 50-year-old male and 51-year-old female.
• Villa Ridge — four confirmed cases: 86-year-old male, 58-year-old female, 80-year-old female and 67-year-old female.
• Union — five confirmed cases: 31-year-old male, 66-year-old female, 62-year-old male, 71-year-old male and 48-year-old female.
• Washington — five confirmed cases: 21-year-old female, 42-year-old male, 85-year-old male, 78-year-old female and 78-year-old female.
• St. Albans — one confirmed case: 76-year-old male.
• St. Clair — two confirmed cases: 48-year-old male and 40 year-old male.
• New Haven — one confirmed case: 31-year-old female.
Moving Forward
Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker said testing by Mercy Hospital is continuing at the Washington Fairgrounds and Missouri Baptist Hospital in Sullivan will have a soft opening of a testing site Friday and will open fully next week.
On Thursday, the county commission extended several previous social distancing orders until April 30.
“We do not need a total shutdown in Franklin County if these guidelines are followed,” Brinker said. “We have had incredible cooperation from all of the municipalities in the county and will look to them to enforce if it’s a must to get the upper hand on this virus.”
Brinker added the county currently has 3,200 N95 protective masks and an additional 2,000 surgical masks were arriving Friday.
“Personal protective equipment (PPE) is at a premium,” Brinker said. “Ponchos are currently being worn and we are concerned about ventilators.”
In a call with Gov. Mike Parson, Brinker was joined by his counterparts in Jefferson and St. Charles counties inquiring about supplies and federal monies to be distributed.
“We were ensured full cooperation by the governor,” Brinker said. “We have also sent a letter requesting funding from the federal CARES bill, which was required from counties with populations under 500,000.”
The commissioner again praised Health Department Director Angie Hittson and Public Health Supervisor Tony Buel and all staff for the countless hours they are putting in with doing case studies on the current positive cases.
“Priceless is the word I would use to describe them,” Brinker said. “Please continue to follow protocols. Stay home, wash your hands and check in on the elderly.”