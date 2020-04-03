During a special meeting Thursday afternoon, the Franklin County Commission voted to extend restrictions on public gatherings and closure of county buildings until April 30.
In a separate order, the commission also voted 2 to 1 to allow limited exercise and fitness activities as long as social distancing and group sizes are maintained.
Associate Commissioners Dave Hinson and Todd Boland were in favor of the outdoor activities and Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker voted against it.
According to the commission order, exercise and fitness studios can continue to provide various types of exercise classes for people of all ages and abilities and remain open provided they follow certain restrictions including:
• All exercise and fitness programs shall be conducted outdoors;
• No gymnasium equipment may be used;
• All instructors, trainers and participants shall maintain social distancing (requiring people to be at least six feet apart); and
• Only less than 10 people may participate in any exercise or fitness programs including, but not limited to, instructors, trainers and participants.
This order will remain in effect until April 30.
Gatherings
Since March 17, the county has restricted the number of people gathered in one place at one time first to 50 or less then down to 10 or less until at least April 17.
On Thursday, the commission voted to extend the 10 or less restriction until 5 p.m. on April 30.
After some discussion, the commission tentatively agreed to allowing the restrictions to loosen back to 50 people or less beginning May 1.
Second District Commissioner Dave Hinson said the decision was made since the peak of the COVID-19 virus is expected to spike during mid-April.
In the same breath, Hinson said the decision to lengthen the orders to April 30 is following federal and state leaders.
Any person who organizes a gathering of fewer than 10 people shall take appropriate action to minimize risk to the greatest extent possible by implementing and enforcing mitigation measures, including but not limited to social distancing, limiting the time period of gatherings, frequent cleaning of all surfaces, and posting of signs.
Buildings
All county buildings will remain closed until April 30 as well.
All public offices and employees of Franklin County are hereby directed to exercise the utmost diligence in discharge of duties required of them to continue to provide services to the public as may be required in such manner as is least disruptive including, but not limited to, providing curbside service, service by email, by telephone, and by mail.