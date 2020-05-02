Monday night will be a return to normal for the Washington City Council.
After having two hybrid meetings in April with some council members taking part remotely, city hall will be open for everyone for a regular meeting.
The meeting is scheduled for Monday, May 4, at 7 p.m. Council members and attendees will be practicing social distancing by sitting throughout the council chambers.
In April, any public comments had to be submitted in advance. That won’t be the case Monday night.
The agenda for the meeting features are an ordinance issuing taxable industrial revenue bonds for the apartment project at the old International Shoe Factory. Last month the council approved a resolution related to the bonds in order to move the project forward.
In early March, the council approved a resolution and two ordinances related to the project to turn the old shoe factory into an 85-unit apartment complex. The zoning for the old factory was changed from M-2 heavy industrial to PD-R planned residential.
The property is located at 700 W. Second St. between Rand and Johnson streets.
The council also is scheduled to amend is city code regarding liquor licenses. City staff is proposing to pro-rate licenses requests.
Also on the agenda is an ordinance accepting a bid for a new fan for the library. The fan will help repair the HVAC system at the library.
Additionally the council will vote on a deal for a small asphalt overlay project. The project will cover a parking lot at Fourth and Lafayette streets.
Another ordinance will award a contract for painting of the freight building.
The council also is expected to discuss its plans for moving forward from its COVID-19 response. Council members are expected to review the city’s plans for Camp Washington and the reopening of the Washington Public Library.