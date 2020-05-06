There will be no Camp Washington this summer.
The Washington City Council voted unanimously Monday night to call off its annual summer camp for children. The decision to cancel was made because of the challenges of hosting a camp while following guidelines to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Parks and Recreation Director Wayne Dunker said he sat down with parks staff and the city’s administration to discuss the future of Camp Washington. The goal was to see if it was possible to host the event because many people use it for child care.
“Some people in the community need this,” he said. “That’s a very legitimate concern, but looking into it and the requirements and recommendations, there are a number of things we need to take into consideration.”
Normally, Camp Washington has between 80 and 90 children. This year, before registration was cut off in March, 50 kids had signed up, Dunker said.
The city wasn’t sure if it should reduce the number of kids, reopen registration or cancel the camp. Dunker said he talked to the Franklin County Health Department to see how the city should run the event with 50 kids registered.
Based on recommendations, the children would be split up by age group. Each group would have seven to 10 kids. Those groups could not intermingle. All day, every day, the group and their counselor would be together.
Pickup and drop-off would take place at different places for the different groups. Each drop-off would require parents to answer a series of questions.
Any child with a temperature above 100.4 degrees would have to go home.
If camp was held, the city’s next hurdle was figuring out where to put kids on hot days. Previously, the campers had made the trek over to the city pool, but that’s not an option this year after the city decided not to open the pool for the season.
Dunker said parks staff is using the auditorium as a work site as part of the city’s split staffing procedure. A team of workers is staging at the auditorium and separate from the team staging at the park’s department shop.
Dunker said room could be made, maybe, but he wasn’t sure if all the kids could fit inside.
“How many kids could we cram in there?” he said. “We’re not really sure.”
He noted it could be an issue during severe weather events.
Another issue was the fact that playgrounds in the city are closed at least until June 1.
Field trips, another feature of Camp Washington, likely would be altered or eliminated entirely.
“At some point, as a parent, you have to imagine we’d get some calls from people saying this is not what they signed up for,” he said.
Dunker said with all the restrictions, it’s likely camp wouldn’t be camp.
“It’s really baby-sitting,” he said.
Dunker questioned if kids would want to come back every day. Based on those factors, he recommended the city not hold the camp.
Councilwoman Gretchen Pettet said she regrets the inconvenience for residents, but said that camp just doesn’t sound viable.
Councilman Steve Sullentrup called the decision the right move. He said with the recent closures of schools and other things because of the coronavirus, at least parents are “familiar doing something with their kids.”