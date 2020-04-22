The city of Washington’s state of emergency declaration has a new end date.
On Monday night, the city council agreed to amend the order and have it expire at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, May 3. The original declaration, passed at the April 6 meeting, called for the order to expire at 12:01 Tuesday, May 5.
The state of Missouri declared a state of emergency March 13 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Franklin County did the same March 17. The county’s declaration expires Friday, May 15.
Last week, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced a plan to “reopen the economy.” His announcement extended the statewide stay-at-home order through May 3.
City Administrator Darren Lamb said the change for the city was to match the state’s direction. Lamb said he didn’t see a reason for the city to be more restrictive than the state.
The original plan was to have the order expire following the city’s May 4 council meeting. Lamb said the idea was, if an extension was needed, the council could vote on it that night.
After the governor announced the state’s plan, Lamb said the city decided it was best to just follow the state’s lead.
The original declaration “invokes and declares in full force and effect all laws, statutes and regulation” of the state of Missouri and the city “for the exercise of all necessary emergency authority for protection of the lives and property of the people.”
Lamb said the city passed its own version in order to better enforce the county’s restrictions. When the county declared it’s state of emergency, the measure included a number of directives. For example, the county ordered all restaurants to close to dine-in customers. The city’s declaration does the same.
Lamb said the city’s matching declaration would allow Washington police the ability to enforce the county rules.
Order Specifics
According to the order, all public employees are expected to do their jobs, to the best of their abilities, during the emergency. All citizens are directed to comply with necessary emergency measures.
Starting with the order, city employees are required to institute the provisions of “low-touch, low-contact” services whenever possible. Social distancing techniques, including staying at least six feet part, are required at all “places of public accommodation.”
The declaration covers the county requirements closing restaurants and other food establishments to dine-in customers and also makes provisions to allow curb-side service.
The limits do not cover food and beverage providers who do not allow on-site consumption. This exemption is for grocery stores, markets, food pantries and other similar businesses.
Also following the county’s lead, the declaration required barbers, movie theaters, gymnasiums, tanning facilities and other businesses to close.
Section 13 requires any care facility to not permit visitors or vendors unless they have a wellness check prior to entering, sign in and out, and wear protective equipment.
Wellness checks and protective equipment also are required for employees.
Care facilities also are required to discontinue personal care services unless it is determined as a critical need. These guidelines mirror the county’s, Lamb said.
The ordinance also prohibits peddlers, canvassers and solicitors from entering private property during this time. Lamb noted this was a change from the county’s ordinance.