Students in the Washington School District will not be returning from spring break in an effort to help contain and prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
On Monday, area school officials, including Washington School District Superintendent Dr. Lori VanLeer, met with county health department to determine the next steps for schools in Franklin County.
In an email blast to families Monday night, VanLeer said the district will be closed through a “preliminary” date of April 3.
“We will reassess the situation at that time,” VanLeer said.
The closing was done in cooperation with and under the recommendation of the Franklin County Health Department, government officials and area school superintendents.
VanLeer said closing school is necessary to “help ensure the health, safety, and well-being of students and staff, and to do our part in trying to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 throughout our region.”
All school activities, including athletic and extracurricular practices and competitions, will be canceled during the time schools are closed, she said.
“The decision to close our school district was extremely ifficult, but made in consultation with all area superintendents and out of an abundance of caution for our families,” VanLeer stressed.
Learning Plan
Later this week, she said parents, guardians, students and staff can expect further information detailing alternative methods of instruction while students are home, meal options for families that may include grab and go services, and other information that pertains to the well-being of our students and the community.
“We must all pull together, doing our part as recommended to flatten the curve and mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” she said.
At a special meeting Tuesday, the Washington School Board voted to support the district’s decision to close school beginning Monday, March 23, with an end date still to be determined.
The vote was unanimous.
All schools in Franklin County, public and parochial, are closing this week.
School districts in St. Louis County, Jefferson County and St. Charles County also are closing schools for an extended period of time.
“We are maneuvering through unchartered territory, but we will persevere,” VanLeer said. “The most important thing for all of us is to follow the recommendations and social distance to keep our students and loved ones safe. Our actions may also help prevent our health care system from being more overwhelmed.”