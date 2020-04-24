Forty-eight percent of the total Franklin County COVID-19 cases are still active, 42 percent have recovered and 9 percent have died.
Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker announced Thursday Franklin County will only be releasing active COVID-19 cases in its daily reporting to the public.
Active cases will now be classified in three categories: skilled nursing and staff, quarantined and recovered. Newly diagnosed cases and COVID-19-related deaths will be reported as usual.
Brinker told The Missourian the change was made to reflect the growing number of residents who have recovered and to better highlight how active cases are being managed to prevent spread.
As of Friday, the overall number of COVID-19 cases in Franklin County stands at 107, with 10 deaths, nine of which were residents of Grandview Healthcare in Washington.
The deaths this week were a 90-year-old man and 93-year-old woman in Washington.
Of the 106 total cases since March 23, 52 of those cases are still classified as active.
Of the active cases, 41 are attributed to skilled nursing residents and staff, and 11 cases are currently in quarantine.
Since Sunday, April 19, COVID-19 cases have risen by six with two additional deaths this week and 18 recoveries, bringing that total to 45.
The new cases this week on Monday included a 25-year-old woman from Gray Summit/Pacific, a 56-year-old man from Lonedell and a 66-year-old male and female from Union; a 47-year-old woman from Sullivan on Thursday; and a 29-year-old man from Gray Summit/Pacific on Friday.
Seven new recoveries were reported Friday as well, including two women ages 27 and 50 from Sullivan; a 21-year-old woman in Union; two women ages 20 and 33 in Washington; and two women ages 56 and 28 in New Haven.
Testing
Brinker explained specific testing numbers in Franklin County are not known due to private labs conducting testing and only being required to notify the health department of positive cases.
According to numbers reported on the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) website, which are updated daily, approximately 48,803 people have been tested statewide in Missouri as of Tuesday, April 14. That number grew to approximately 64,903 as of Thursday, April 23.
Positive cases went from 4,686 in the state on April 14 to 6,321 on April 23.
In a span of 10 days, the state said approximately 16,100 people were tested — an average of 1,610 per day. Positive cases increased by 1,635, or an average of 163.5 per day.
Deaths increased from 133 to 218 over the nine-day period for an average of 8.5 per day.
Case Count
Total COVID-19 cases in Missouri have reached 6,321. The total of deaths statewide is 218
As of Thursday, DHSS shows Franklin County as seventh in the state for highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases.
As of press time, these were the latest numbers of cases geographically in Franklin County:
Washington — 51 cases, 33 active, nine deaths, nine recovered;
St. Clair — 13 cases, nine active, four recovered;
Union — 11 cases, two active, nine recovered;
Pacific/Gray Summit — 10 cases, three active, seven recovered;
Villa Ridge — six cases, one active, one death, four recovered;
Sullivan — six cases, two active, four recovered;
Lonedell — four cases, two active, two recovered;
New Haven — three cases, three recovered;
St. Albans — one case, recovered;
Labadie — one case, recovered; and
Leslie — one case, recovered.