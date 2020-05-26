Victorian Place of St. Clair announced the death of one of its residents associated with COVID-19.
The death brings the county total to 16, according to the Franklin County Health Department.
The death occurred Thursday, May 21. The 75-year-old man had been hospitalized for the past two weeks after becoming critical at its facility, Victorian Place said in a statement.
In addition, as of Friday, May 22, the other 12 of the 13 residents in the special care unit who tested positive for COVID-19 are considered recovered by the CDC guidelines, based on negative tests.
All three employees who had tested positive also are now considered recovered by those same CDC guidelines.
“This update is sent with such mixed feelings. Our community at Victorian Place of St. Clair and throughout Americare is deeply saddened and extends our thoughts and prayers to the family of the resident who has died,” said Americare spokesperson Patricia Cokingtin. “Reciprocally, we are very happy to report the recovery results of the other 12 residents, and that we have successfully stopped the spread of the virus to our remaining 16 residents as well.”
With all residents now virus free, the facility plans to begin the process of returning Victorian Place of St. Clair to its standard operations by opening up all halls for all residents and removing barriers and the special care equipment by June 1.
The no visitor policy remains in effect at the facility in accordance with all guidelines and recommendations. This restriction began March 13.
County
The latest new COVID-19 case in Franklin County, a 72-year-old man from Union, was reported Tuesday, bringing the county total to 139.
Another new case, a 94-year-old woman from Union, was reported Friday. The county also reported 10 new recoveries, bringing that total to 104.
The recoveries include three men and two women in St. Clair, ages 88, 57, 59, 65 and 57; three women and one man in Washington, ages 90, 82, 31 and 28; and a 53-year-old female in Union.
Of the 19 still active cases, 10 are residents of a skilled care facility and nine are in the community.
Testing
Franklin County is now receiving the negative results from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and the data has been compiled by the Franklin County Health Department.
The data through May 21 showed 2,577 county residents have been tested for the coronavirus with 2,439 negative results and 138 tests have been positive.
Currently 94.6 percent of those tested have been negative and the positive rate is 5.3 percent.
Franklin County has a population of 103,288. With 138 positive cases, the percentage of the population with the coronavirus is 0.13 percent.
Of those tested, 51 percent have been female, 35 percent male and 14 percent unknown gender.
Sixty-four percent of the cases in Franklin County have been female and 36 percent have been male.
Cases peaked in Franklin County between April 5 and April 11.
Case Count
The first COVID-19 case related to Franklin County, a Mercy Hospital employee and St. Louis County resident, was reported March 20.
The first Franklin County resident, a 51-year-old woman in Lonedell, was diagnosed March 23 and was classified as recovered April 6.
As of Tuesday, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) shows Franklin County as 10th in the state for highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per county.
As of press time, these were the latest numbers of cases geographically in Franklin County:
- Stanton — one active case;
- Washington — 63 cases, 10 active, 13 deaths, 40 recovered;
- St. Clair — 20 cases, two active, one death, 17 recovered;
- Union — 19 cases, four active, 15 recovered;
- Pacific/Gray Summit — 13 cases, all recovered;
- Villa Ridge — six cases, two deaths, four recovered;
- Sullivan — six cases, all recovered;
- Lonedell — four cases, one active, three recovered;
- New Haven — four cases, all recovered;
- St. Albans — one case, recovered;
- Labadie — one case, recovered; and
- Leslie — one case, recovered.