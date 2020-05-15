Franklin County Health Department Epidemiology Specialist Tony Buel says there is no way to know for sure where anyone has contracted COVID-19, but the majority are from other confirmed cases, including household contacts, friends, etc.
Participation in contact tracing efforts helps stop the spread, and it has been a focus of the county and nationwide to quarantine individuals who may have had contact with an infected person and keep them from unknowingly spreading the virus further.
Currently, 19 of the county’s 32 active COVID-19 cases are residents of skilled care facilities and 13 are at large.
“All of the cases that haven’t been involved in a skilled nursing facility have been contact traced and quarantined,” Buel said. “So any case that isn’t in a long-term care we have contacted, as well as their close contacts, and quarantined everyone meeting that requirement. Also all of the cases inside nursing facilities have been contact-traced as well and necessary actions have taken place.”
He added there is no way for the county to know for sure how others are being infected, it could be from surfaces, from asymptomatic employees, from asymptomatic friends or family, confirmed cases and or probable cases.
“The contact tracing is more geared toward stopping the spread, educating and preventing further sources,” Buel said. “So the contact tracing is not determining how someone was infected because you can’t be certain.”
Contact Tracing
Contact tracing is the process where the health department identifies people who may have been exposed to the cases that are being reported to the county.
“We are required to do contact tracing on individuals who live in our communities within Franklin County,” Buel said. “If a case has contacts in another county those contacts are traced by the staff working tracing in those counties.”
Buel added contact tracers work with the patients to identify anyone they may have had close contact with while they were contagious or within 48 hours of the onset of symptoms.
Contact tracers then reach out to these contacts to provide them resources and information to help stop the spread of the virus as well as protect themselves.
“They determine where a person has been, what precautions have they already been taking and who have they interacted with,” Buel said. “It’s also important to note that when contact tracing is taking place the original case information is protected.”
Tracers
Franklin County has consistently ranked in the top 10 counties for COVID-19 cases in the state, but the ranking is deceptive considering Franklin County has just over 130 cases and St. Louis County has more than 3,000.
With $12.1 million in federal CARES Act money flowing into Franklin County last week, there are plans to hire more contact tracers to investigate current and any new cases of COVID-19 reported in the county.
The health department has been advertising to hire at least one new tracer, but there are certain criteria they must meet to conduct the investigations.
“Many contact tracers are trained on the job as ours will be,” Buel explained. “In many counties they are using college students or people with medical backgrounds. We also aren’t in a position where we need many more at this time as many of our staff are working as tracers already.”
Hepatitis Practice
The hepatitis A outbreak in Franklin County last summer gave Buel and other county health officials an advantage in contact tracing.
While Franklin County led the state in hep A cases with more than 70, each individual case had to be traced like what is being done now with COVID-19.
Buel explained health officials found that some individuals have many more contacts than others; this is the same with COVID-19.
“Some cases, just like with hep A, have lots of contacts and it can be much more involved,” he explained. “For the majority of the cases people have been following social distancing and the county and state orders that had been in place. It’s believed this helped keep the contact numbers lower.
“With hep A, the numbers also were kept lower with the increase in awareness in the state and the adding of the hep A order in Franklin County and other surrounding counties.”
Buel added the contacts of those infected in Franklin County are lower than the nationwide average of 32 people per infected patient. Those averages of contact may go up with the opening of the state.