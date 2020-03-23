Officials from The Franklin County Health Department can confirm Franklin County’s first positive case of COVID-19.
On Monday, March 23, 2020 The Franklin County Health Department was notified of the case.
The individual, a female in her 50s, is currently at home in isolation, and has been in isolation since onset of symptoms.
Public health officials have begun an investigation of this case, speaking with individuals who the patient may have come into contact with before the confirmed diagnosis.
Method of transmission is still being investigated. The health department has had full cooperation and assistance from the patient and we will continue to be in contact as necessary.
The Franklin County Health Department expects more cases to be confirmed locally as the number of citizens tested increases.
The county reminds the public that everyone can all do theirpart to limit the spread of illness by following public health guidance on social distancing, washing hands frequently, disinfecting commonly touched surfaces, and staying home while sick.
Residents with questions about COVID-19, including symptoms, may call the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services’ 24-hour hotline at 1-877-435-8411.
For more information regarding COVID-19 and CDC guidance for local response, visit: https://www.coronavirus.gov
For Missouri specific information, visit the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services at https://health.mo.gov