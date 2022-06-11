Summer school enrollment in local districts has increased by as much as 13 percent this year — a figure school officials said could be a reaction to students’ learning loss resulting from the turmoil of attending school during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Before enrollment started for summer school this year, educators at St. Clair R-XIII were nervous that summer school enrollment would decrease this year as families try to make up for lost vacations from the previous two years. But, 1,037 students have signed up for the cost-free summer school this year, compared to last year’s figure of 918.
“It seems like the opposite has occurred and people are valuing the summer school experience,” said Superintendent Dr. Kyle Kruse. “And we are just very pleased at the response.”
Melissa Husereau, assistant superintendent and director of summer school programing for St. Clair, said that at the elementary, middle and high school levels the district is focused on academic programming. High schoolers, especially, are taking a specific course for credit advancement or credit recovery — in other words, retaking classes. The enrollment uptick is primarily in the elementary and middle school grade levels, according to school officials.
Kruse said it is a “very reasonable explanation” that parents want their children to catch up academically after losing ground from being quarantined, taking classes virtually or on a hybrid-learning schedule.
A McKinsey & Co. analysis showed that the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on America’s education system, with students an average of five months behind in mathematics, four months behind in reading and widened preexisting opportunity and achievement gaps.
Summer school programs aimed at younger students are geared toward academics, too, even as they’re presented in a fun way.
Meagan Hays, who is directing St. Francis Borgia parish’s summer camp for the first time this year, said she doesn’t know if there is an increased enrollment from last year, but organizers had to cap the program at 107 children in grades 3-8 on its biggest day.
Hays said there has been a waiting list for a few years and that she thinks “there’s just a huge interest in having your children be entertained for the summer in an educational way.”
Union’s Director of Academics Kendra Fennessey said educators and parents have long worked to address summertime learning loss.
“I think when you look at instruction during the summer, whether you’re looking at coming back from COVID or that summer learning loss, you know that the biggest thing we can do is just keep (students) engaged in learning as long as possible,” she said.
At Union R-XI, it is the second year of increased summer school enrollment.
According to Fennessey, Union has 1,155 students this summer — up 69 students from last year — between Beaufort, Central and Prairie Dell elementary schools and Union Middle School.
In the afternoons at Meramec Valley R-III schools, programming focuses on STEM-based learning, which is popular among students, and once a week they travel off campus on short field trips. Robertsville State Park, Earth’s Classroom in Rosebud and the St. Louis Science Center are on the itinerary.
There are roughly 50 more students enrolled in summer school at Meramec Valley R-III than last year, according to Communications Director Dr. Ketina Armstrong. The number, up to 1,423, is nearly what it was before the pandemic, she said.
Hays said the social activities like science and craft projects are also beneficial for children who could have missed personal interactions while attending school virtually.
“And for those grade levels K-8, it’s an opportunity to get a head start on what they’d be expected to learn for the next school year,” Armstrong said.