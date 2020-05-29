Voters Tuesday will be greeted by the same county election staff, but they will be behind protective Plexiglas guards. Guards like this one displayed by Franklin County Clerk Tim Baker will be in place as voters sign in and are part of the several COVID-19 safety precautions. In addition to the guards, wipes, hand sanitizer and the option to use their own pens are available to voters. The wearing of masks are optional. Missourian Photo.