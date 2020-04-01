Several Washington civic organizations are hosting an array of events and fundraisers for the betterment of the community in response to the cornavirus pandemic.
The COVID-19 has caused cancellations and hiccups for upcoming events throughout the community.
Different organizations have had their own unique approaches in how they will function going forward during these ever-changing times and plans for the future.
Lions Club
The Washington Lions Club has made some adjustments during the pandemic.
According to Dennis Hemsath, club secretary, all meetings for the month of March and April have been canceled.
“In addition to canceling our meetings, we will be handling all board meetings through conference calls,” he said.
The club is scheduled to participate in the Downtown Washington Inc. Arts and Wine Festival in May, but no decision has been made for that event at this time.
“The Lions Club is waiting to hear what will happen with the festival,” he said.
The organization is looking forward to the future as to how it can serve the Washington community.
Hemsath explained that the organization has budgeted money to donate to area food pantries, which have closed their doors temporarily.
“Once the food pantries open back up we will be issuing checks to them,” he said.
According to Hemsath, the Lions Club has no additional events planned at this time and hopes to resume its normal activities in May.
Elks Club
Barbara Delleart, past exalted ruler for the Washington Elks Club, said the group has canceled several events due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are following all the guidelines and recommendations from officials,” she said.
Delleart explained that aside from having to cancel events scheduled at the Elks Hall, other events for the organization have been affected.
The Elks Lodge has been shut down until April 30 due to the concerns of the health of its members and guests, according to the new Exalted Ruler Mark Lindgren.
The concerns over health and the restrictions on the number of people who can gather resulted in the Elks canceling its installations of officers ceremony scheduled for Saturday, March 28. The installation will be rescheduled for a later date.
Delleart and Lindgren explained that the club is still focused on helping others through the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The board approved that the Elks building would be available for community use if the need should arise,” Delleart said.
Lindgren added that the club recently donated money to the Pregnancy Assistance Center, St. Peter’s Food Pantry and Borgia Food Pantry to help people during the pandemic.
“Once we are back in action and working, we will be continuing our work in the community,” Delleart said. “Grants from Grand Lodge and local funds will be put to use helping area veterans and families.”
The Elks Club also is scheduled to host two blood drives later this spring and summer.
“The Elks Club will be there for the Washington community through this pandemic, when possible,” Delleart said.
Rotary Club of Washington
According to Rotary President-Elect Donna Klott, some adjustments have been made in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As of March 16, the local Rotary board suspended our weekly meetings until April 6,” she said. “The plan is to re-evaluate the situation April 6.”
Klott further explained that the Rotary Radio Auction was postponed due to the outbreak.
“The committee is scheduled to meet in eight weeks with intentions of setting a new date for the Radio Auction,” she said.
Other Rotary events on the district and state level, as well as the international level, have been postponed or canceled.
In lieu of meeting in person and groups at the annual events, the Rotary has opportunities for e-meetings and ways to keep members informed, like the local club’s website, washingtonrotary.com, and the district’s website, rotary.org.
Klott said that if social distancing in the Washington area is prolonged, the opportunity for e-meetings is an avenue that the local club will investigate.
American Legion Post 218
American Legion Post 218 in Washington announced on its website that it is closed until further notice due to concerns surrounding COVID-19.
For updates visit post218.org.
Editor’s Note: The Missourian was not able to contact all civic or service groups in the area. Organizations not included and would like to be, should email dragottok@emissourian.com.