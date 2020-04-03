The city of Washington is set to declare a state of emergency at Monday’s council meeting.
An ordinance making the declaration is on the agenda for the city council since a number of COVID-19 regulations went into place. The state of Missouri declared a state of emergency March 13. Franklin County did the same March 17.
The declaration states the city is following the lead of the state and county because COVID-19 has spread to the city of Washington. It will allow the city to operate under emergency conditions and be eligible for additional funding.
Monday’s meeting is set to be unlike any other held previously because of COVID-19 restrictions. The city will have an in-person meeting with limited capacity.
City Administrator Darren Lamb said based on the advice of the city’s attorney, five council members will be at the meeting in order to have a present quorum. The goal is to keep the total number of attendees at 10 or lower to comply with the county’s restrictions on gatherings.
Those present will be spread through the council chambers in order to comply with social distancing guidelines.
Anyone not present will be able to watch the meeting streamed live at bit.ly/3dRbiSc. A link also can be found at WashMo.gov.
Anyone wishing to address an item can submit comments in writing prior to the meeting to the city clerk at mtrentmann@washmo.gov.
Lamb said the city is taking precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but also trying to continue operations.
Some business needs to be done — one item the city wants to take care of is a contract related to the Agnes Nolting Aquatics Complex.
The council is set to vote to terminate a contract with Midwest Pool Management. The city had planned on having the pool open one more season, with Midwest Pool running the operations once again.
Last week, Lamb said the city decided to not open the pool at all in 2020. The plan is to terminate the contract with Midwest Pool and move forward with plans to build a new pool.
The new pool, funded by the voter-approved capital improvement sales tax, is set to open in 2021.
The council also is scheduled to vote on approving the annexation of the Meadowlake Farm subdivision into the city.
The subdivision, located off Pottery Road and south of Highway 100, is currently just outside the city limits. All 61 lots have applied for voluntary annexation after years of discussion with the city.
A hearing was held on the subject last month and the council approved three preannexation agreements. Lamb said the agreements cover the details of the annexation procedure and includes the costs related to hooking up into the city’s utility systems.
Lamb said the first agreement covered 58 of the 61 lots on the site. All lot owners are required to pay the city $2,728.50.
The second agreement is for the two lots with no homes. Those lots will only be charged $2,228.50 for connecting to the city.
The final agreement covers the lot with the subdivision’s treatment plant. The plant needs to be taken offline — one of the reasons the neighborhood is seeking to join the city.
The subdivision’s homeowner’s association will pay the city $29,000 as part of the agreement.
The deals are only enforced if annexation is approved.
If the annexation is approved, the city is required to provide sewer service to the neighborhood within 90 days.
Lamb said that project is moving along.