The city of Washington’s emergency management team has provided guidelines for how to handle the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
From the department’s Facebook page, Facebook.com/washmoema, while the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve, citizens and susceptible members of the community should make plans.
The department said families should create a household plan of action in case of illness in the household or disruption of daily activities due to COVID-19 in the community.
Residents should consider getting a two-week supply of prescription and over the counter medications, food and other essentials to keep at home.
The department also encouraged people to know how to get food delivered if possible.
In order to practice social distancing, people should work on establishing ways to communicate with others in a virtual capacity. Plans should be made to work remote.
Discussions about child care needs and how to adapt to events being canceled.
Households also should know about emergency operations plans for schools/workplaces of household members.
To stay up to date with the latest, residents are encouraged to check the emergency management Facebook page.