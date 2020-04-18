It will likely take a few months before the full economic impact of COVID-19 is known for the city of Washington.
City Administrator Darren Lamb said the city is monitoring the situation.
“We’re just kind of cautious right now,” he said.
Businesses throughout the city have shut their doors in response to the pandemic. The result could be a major hit in sales tax revenue for the city.
The city is bracing for a possible impact.
“The information takes a couple of months — there’s a lag to see what the true adjustment in revenue will be,” Lamb said. “The information I’m hearing locally . . . our larger, primary retail outlets have had some spikes.”
Washington is in a unique position among Franklin County municipalities. The city not only has a large retail base, but has multiple large retailers that are considered essential.
During the current shutdown, stores like Walmart, Schnucks, Aldi and Target have remained open. Lamb said he’s heard business at those stores is doing well.
“For example, home improvement at Lowe’s, we’ve heard some things that, with people being at home, they’re doing a lot of projects,” he said. “Those numbers have been up a little bit.”
Lamb said he’s hopeful those trends would continue even with stricter rules on those businesses. The state’s stay-at-home order forced businesses to limit the number of people in stores.
With the number of essential businesses, Lamb said the city might be “in a little better position” compared to other cities.
“We don’t feel like we have to do anything drastic budget-wise,” he said.
However, the city has made it a point to limit spending, Lamb said.
“We have limited nonessential spending,” he explained. “If it’s not critical for us, we’re not moving forward with it.”
The only major staffing change has been at the library. Lamb said when the library closed at the start of the pandemic, the city temporarily laid off its part- time staff.
One way the city has moved to save money was to announce it would not open the city pool this summer. The plan will allow construction of the new pool to start earlier, but also will save $100,000 this year.
The focus on essential spending likely will carry over to the 2020-21 budget. Lamb said the budgeting process is set to begin shortly.
“We have not gotten to it yet,” he said. “We’re going to do that over the next month. We’ll see what the next reports show us. Then we’re going to have to look at what’s going to be essential versus nonessential.”
Lamb said some examples of possible changes might be buying fewer police cars. Instead of the usual three, the city could opt to just buy zero or one and extend the life of the current fleet.
“In year’s past, we’ve seen modest increases in sales tax and that’s how we’ve gone ahead with our budget,” he said. “We have some concerns that it’s not going to be the case for this coming year.”
Lamb said the city is looking at moving forward with some capital projects, like the pool. Other, smaller projects might be pushed to a future budget.