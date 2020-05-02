On Monday afternoon Gov. Mike Parson announced his Show Me Strong Recovery Plan. Phase 1, which starts Monday, May 4, relaxes restrictions put in place to combat the spread of the coronavirus.
Following the announcement, the city of Washington began preparing for how it would handle things moving forward. The city had to make some decisions, but others were made for them.
Ball Fields
The state’s order allows sports fields to open and the city of Washington is planning on making them available to rent, however, it’s unclear if any of the regular renters will need them this summer.
In a letter to city staff, City Administrator Darren Lamb said the city was planning to allow the American Legion and Washington Youth Sports Association (WYSA) to rent the city’s fields.
“Since they run the league it will be up to them to determine how they will play games and practice social distancing,” Lamb said.
Shortly after the city’s decision, both groups announced their seasons were canceled.
The WYSA announced Wednesday it would not go forward with plans to have a 2020 season.
“After much thought and discussion we regretfully announce the cancellation of the 2020 season for WYSA softball/baseball,” WYSA President Chris Hahne said in a statement posted on Facebook. “The safety of our players/volunteers is always at the top of our priority list and with all the restrictions, concerns and unknowns of this virus; the board just does not feel it can provide what many would consider a safe environment for our children.”
In a separate comment, Hahne said the WYSA is looking into extending eligibility for players for next season. The extension would allow players who would have been playing their last year in 2020 a true final season.
On Thursday afternoon, Missouri American Legion Baseball announced it was calling off the season. Washington Post 218 is still planning on fielding a team, but its opponents are still to be determined.
The city council was set to discuss Monday night if it would be possible to host youth sports this season, but now won’t have to.
Parks Facilities
All parks facilities will open starting Monday, Lamb said. This includes the riverfront park area where the city will be removing barricades it placed to prevent vehicle traffic from entering.
The barricades were expected to be removed by noon Friday.
Lamb said the opening includes the scheduled rental of facilities throughout the parks system.
This does not include playgrounds. The city said all playgrounds will remain closed until May 31.
Lamb told The Missourian the city wasn’t sure it would be possible to provide the necessary disinfectants in order to keep the playgrounds open.
The status of the city’s Camp Washington is still under review. Being a city-run program, Lamb said the city must make sure all the guidelines are being met.
Parks and Recreation Director Wayne Dunker will be reaching out to other cities to see what practices are being used for similar programs. The city also is discussing the topic with its insurance provider.
Lamb said the council is expected to discuss the topic at its meeting Monday night.
Library
The Washington Public Library will remain closed Monday.
Lamb said the city is considering a plan where the library reopens Monday, May 11, with modified hours. The plan is to have the library open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through the month of May.
When it opens, Lamb said the library will limit the number of patrons who can enter the library. That number is still being discussed.
A door monitor will be on hand for safety and social distancing. The person will provide a courtesy mask to any patron who doesn’t have one.
Lamb said that mask is theirs to keep and use when they return to the library. The city will provide masks and gloves to employees, and the parks department will work on getting two “sneeze guards” for the downstairs desk.
Part-time staff will remain on furlough until the library reopens to full-time hours. Because of the limited staffing, the city will close the upstairs desk to checkouts.
When open, library patrons will be encouraged to follow some basic guidelines. The library recommends only one person per family if possible. The library also recommends limiting browsing to 20 minutes.
During the initial opening, there will be no public computer access or any gatherings.
Other Plans
The city does not plan to alter its current operation. Since the initial wave of social distancing requirements, Washington closed city hall and modified workers’ schedules. Lamb said those plans will continue through May.
That means some city workers will still be at home and city hall will remain closed to the general public. Lamb said he’s confident the city could keep operating and assisting the public while closed.
City council meetings, starting May 4, will reopen to the public. The city had been doing a mix of remote and in-person meetings.
Council members will be spread out among the chambers. Visitors also will be instructed to spread out.
All other meetings, unless approved by the administration, will be postponed through the month of May.
One change for the city will be business inspections will resume starting Monday. The city will be extending the time allotted for inspections to allow time to sanitize tools, equipment and upload information.
Inspectors will be wearing N95 masks and gloves while on site. No one else will be allowed at the site during the inspection, but are welcome to wait outside.