Next week things will be different in the city of Washington after the state’s stay-at-home order expires — how different is still to be determined.
Gov. Mike Parson said the state will begin its COVID-19 “recovery process” starting Monday, May 4. The details of his plan were released Monday.
City Administrator Darren Lamb said the city is preparing for the stay-at-home order to expire and planning to adjust accordingly.
“We’ll see what happens,” he said.
For now, the city is continuing its pandemic operations, Lamb said. For the last several weeks, the city has modified the way it does business. Those plans will continue.
City hall and the Washington Public Library have been closed for weeks. The parks are open, but playgrounds have been closed in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
City workers are working split shifts. For example, the parks department is sending crews to do two different locations.
The public works department has teams working 12-hour shifts and fewer days. It’s all designed to keep the city up and running in the midst of the pandemic.
Parson on Monday outlined the guidelines for just how the “reopening” will work. Those guidelines will help the city decide how it will move forward, Lamb said.
No decisions have been made yet, but the city hopes to have a clearer picture by Monday, May 4.
Lamb said already the city knows it’s unlikely it will reopen city hall -— at least initially. He said the city feels it can operate and conduct business with residents with city hall closed to the public.
Other decisions will need more discussion.
Lamb said it’s likely the barriers blocking vehicle traffic to the riverfront will be removed, but playgrounds will be different. The governor said Monday playgrounds can open, but Lamb noted if the playgrounds require a regular disinfectant spray down, the city will have to make a decision.
“We’d have to take a look if it’s worthwhile,” he said.
A decision about the library’s status also should come later this week. Lamb said the library is closed indefinitely, but is allowed to reopen under the state’s guidelines.
One concern the city has about reopening the library is that Scenic Regional library branches in the county are closed, and they could see an influx of patrons. Scenic Regional announced its branches would be closed through Tuesday, May 26.
Lamb said the city has tossed around the idea of limiting the number of people allowed to be inside the library to prevent overcrowding.
The city council is expected to weigh in on some of the reopening decisions. At its April 20 meeting, the council didn’t make a decision on the status of youth sports leagues or Camp Washington, instead opting to discuss the issues more at its May 4 meeting.
At issue is whether the city can host those events under the current guidelines. At the meeting, Lamb expressed concern if social distancing could truly be practiced at Camp Washington and during youth sporting events.
To prepare for the next step, Lamb said he’s studied up on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines and has shared those guidelines with city staff and the council.
“It’s uncharted waters,” Lamb said. “Every week is different.”