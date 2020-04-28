Restrictions on public gatherings and businesses will be loosened starting May 4.
Gov. Mike Parson has announced the state will begin its “recovery” from the COVID-19 pandemic by allowing all shuttered businesses like hair salons to reopen.
Before the new rules are implemented, the current restrictions are still in place. For the city of Washington, which restrictions are the big question.
In March, Franklin County issued an order requiring dine-in service at restaurants and hair salons to close. The state of Missouri issued a stay-at-home order in early April saying only essential businesses can remain open.
At its April 6 meeting, the city of Washington followed the county’s lead and issued its own state of emergency. The city copied the county’s regulations and applied them citywide.
No problems were reported until last week. The county let its regulations expire and said county businesses were covered by the state’s order.
However, the city of Washington’s order was still in place. That meant some businesses, like Anytime Fitness, were allowed to be open by the state and county, but not by the city of Washington’s emergency declaration.
In the case of Anytime Fitness, the city told ownership the gym could open. City Administrator Darren Lamb said Anytime Fitness was told as long as customers followed social distancing practices and the state’s 10-person limit, it could operate.
Lamb said only a small number of businesses were impacted by Franklin County’s decision to let its order expire. The city spoke to several who said they wouldn’t reopen until the 10-person limit was expanded.
Lamb said others couldn’t open because of social distancing requirements covered by the state’s order.
Washington Detective Sgt. Steve Sitzes said keeping all the orders straight has been an ordeal.
“We’re as confused as everyone else,” he said.
Sitzes said Washington police haven’t really had much of an issue enforcing the myriad rules and regulations. He said most businesses are complying out of fear of losing their licenses to operate.
Initially, when the restaurant closure was put in place, Sitzes said a resident called in to complain about a number of restaurants still operating.
The procedure, if an issue is reported, is to make a report and send it to the Franklin County Health Department. Washington police have not been issuing citations, but instead have mostly dealt in warnings.
Sitzes said if police see a gathering, they’re mostly breaking it up and telling people to move along.
The only incident where a citation has been written is at the city’s skate park. The facility is closed to the public. Sitzes said the closure is quite clear because the area has been locked down.
Some people have climbed the fence or broken the lock to access the park. Sitzes said they were cited by the city for trespassing.
As the state prepares to reopen, Sitzes said Washington police will be monitoring the new rules and regulations. When the state changes, the city and county’s orders will have expired meaning only the state’s rules will be enforced.