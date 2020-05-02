With Gov. Mike Parson’s stay-at-home order coming to an end, St. Clair City officials have announced their plans to reopen city hall and the police department, beginning Monday, May 4, at 8 a.m.
Officials would like to assure the public that the city of St. Clair has been and will continue to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic by remaining in contact with the local health department and county officials.
In an effort to limit the possible transmission of COVID-19, keep employees healthy and ensure that municipal operations can continue as normal, city officials are asking that residents continue to limit visits to city hall and the police department if at all possible.
Individuals visiting city hall are asked to continue using social distancing and pay attention to signs giving directions.
Additional measures have been put in place to protect staff and ensure social distancing.
In the event of an emergency, residents should call 9-1-1. The number for nonemergency police is 636-629-1313.
City hall staff are available to help residents via phone or the city website, www.stclairmo.us. In matters of payment, there is a bright yellow payment box located in the front of city hall at the corner of the front parking lot. Residents also can pay online at https://www.municipalonlinepayments.com/stclairmo or by phone by calling 866-246-9666.
The building department will reopen with all regular and occupancy inspections Monday, May 4.
Park
The parks system will open Monday. This includes pavilions and rentals, the basketball court, city hall gym, bathrooms and the playgrounds.
In all cases, officials ask for visitors to conduct social distancing, practice good hygiene and be aware of signs providing guidance.
Visitors are asked to note that the restrooms and equipment will not be sanitized frequently, and as result usage of the facilities will be done so at an individual’s own risk.
Court
St. Clair Municipal Court has been canceled for the month of May.
Court is scheduled to be back in session in June and July.
For questions and to discuss payments, people should contact the court at 636-629-2187.
City Meetings
The city meetings scheduled for the month of May will go on as planned. Precautions have been put in place for social distancing and protection.
The meetings will be open to the public and if needed, will be moved to the gym if attendance is more than normal.
The board of aldermen will meet Monday, May 4, and Monday, May 18, at 7 p.m. Planning and Zoning will meet Monday, May 11, at 7 p.m.
All businesses and organizations shall adhere to the guidelines set forth by the governor’s orders and guidance. The city of St. Clair, nor Franklin County, has placed any additional restrictions.
City officials remind everyone to practice good hygiene, including cleaning hands often, avoiding close contact, staying home if they are sick and disinfecting frequently.
City staff will continue to clean and sanitize, and operate with personal protective equipment (PPE) as needed for the protection of the employees and citizens.
The community center will continue to operate according to the direction of the MEAAA. For questions about meals and operations, contact 636-629-2187.
Due to the fluidity of the virus, all information is subject to further modifications and restrictions.
City officials said they will continue to do their best to keep residents up to date via the city website and local media.
For more information, call St. Clair City Hall at 636-626-0333.