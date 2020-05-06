The Washington Public Library announced its temporary closure in mid-March to prevent the spread of COVID-19 or coronavirus.
A month and a half later, Library Director Nelson Appell has announced the library will reopen to the public Monday, May 11, with restricted hours.
The hours of operation for May will be Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Appell notes that the experience for patrons will be a little different.
“We are limiting the amount of people who can come in, to 10 at a time, for social distancing,” he said. “Patrons will also be asked to wear masks when coming inside.”
City Administrator Darren Lamb reported that the city plans to have a door monitor or concierge on duty.
“The concierge will provide a courtesy mask to any patron who doesn’t have one,” Lamb said. “That mask is theirs to keep and use when they return to the library.”
Library employees also will be provided masks and gloves. In addition to the personal protective equipment (PPE) for employees, Lamb added that the parks department is working on getting two sneeze guards for the downstairs guest desk.
Due to limited staffing, the upstairs desk to checkout will be closed. Appell said there will be only five employees in the building at a time.
No Programming
The library will only be open for browsing and checkout, he said. Computer usage will not be allowed and there will be no programing.
“At this time we have suspended all in-person programing indefinitely,” said Appell, adding that starting next week he does not plan on continuing virtual programming.
“Because the library will be reopened and staff will have to focus on helping patrons, I do not think we will be able to continue virtual story time,” he said.
Limited staffing will continue until the library fully reopens.
Lamb reported that all part-time staff will remain on furlough until the library reopens to full-time hours.
Appell said a decision on the library’s June operations will be made later this month.
The Washington Library will still host its virtual programming this week, along with curbside book checkout.
For more information and updates on the Washington Public Library, visit https://www.washmolib.org/ or its Facebook page by searching Washington Public Library.