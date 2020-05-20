In a letter sent to St. Clair businesses, the city of St. Clair announced that it is launching an initiative to help encourage residents within the community to shop local during the upcoming extended Memorial Day weekend.
Local leaders invite St. Clair business owners to show their community pride and join “St. Clair Strong Days”-— a special promotion to help the town recover strong after the recent business restrictions due to COVID-19.
“We know that most businesses in our community were affected in one way or another, with many seeing a major decline in sales and customers,” city officials stated in the letter.
This weekend, Saturday, May 23, through Monday, May 25, the city is encouraging each business to open its doors, run a special promotion, offer live music, have a fun activity for children or whatever it deems appropriate for its business.
“We will be encouraging our citizens and extended community to support all our businesses, here in St. Clair, during this holiday weekend,” officials said.
There is no cost to participate, but participating businesses are asked to display a provided Bulldog logo in their business and use the hashtag “#STCSTRONG” on all social media platforms to show their participation in the program and support for St. Clair.
Officials stated in the letter “we are optimistic that with your help and promotion, we can drive customers to patronize your businesses. Together all of us can recover from this challenging and unprecedented time.”
For more information, contact St. Clair City Hall at 636-629-0333.