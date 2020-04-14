Aldermen met virtually from different locations in their first “Brady Bunch theme-look’ videoconference for the April 7 Pacific board meeting.
The meeting was conducted through videoconference app, Zoom. It also was livestreamed on Facebook. At its peak, 48 Facebook participants listened in.
Aldermen vacillated between being optimistic and realistic about looming budget adjustments.
The budget is scheduled to be approved in June, and City Administrator Steve Roth agreed to present a tightened budget at the April 21 board meeting as the first step toward protecting essential-only city services and elements.
“Experience tells me I should be nervous about the upcoming recession,” said Alderman Herbert Adams. “Essential needs for citizens are water, sewer, stormwater management and police protection. The second objective should be not to lay off city workers. But it’s time to cut what’s not necessary.”
Adams, who previously served as Pacific’s mayor from 1992 to 1998 and again from 2006 to 2014, said his perspective stemmed from navigating Pacific through the 2008 recession.
“The coming recession will leave the city with less income than we even had during 2008,” he said. “There will be a serious drop. And I’d like to see a detailed report now about where the cuts will come from while we can still plan. It’s important that citizens and employees know the board was part of these decisions.”
Roth said he and staffers filed for Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance on behalf of the city under the federal Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act declaration, and are proactively tracking and documenting costs.
He said his preliminary analysis is applying just a 10 percent decline in city revenue will have a large impact on the new fiscal year budget.
COVID-19
As of the April 7 board meeting, four COVID-19 cases had been reported for Pacific. However, Pacific Police Chief Col. Matt Mansell said only two of the four coronavirus cases were from residents living inside city limits. The other two cases reflected county residents with a Pacific ZIP code.
Mansell added that he’d been informed that a juvenile officer from Union, who serves Franklin County, had contracted coronavirus and been put on a respirator.
Job Vacancies
Pacific Officer Daniel White recently accepted a job with a different, regional police department.
As a first step toward addressing the anticipated revenue shortfalls coming due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pacific aldermen voted to not fill White’s vacancy until more detailed, positive funding factors could be confirmed.
Although the first rounds of interviews had occurred for Pacific’s new park superintendent, aldermen also voted to postpone filling that position until further notice.
Roth said recent increases in employee wages and benefits, primarily health insurance, already had stretched the budget.
“The police department raises, in particular, are dependent on Prop P sales taxes, which almost certainly will show declines in the coming months,” he said. “Other sales tax revenues are also projected to drop. As much as I hate to say it, there’s no budget justification at this point for maintaining the current level of police department staffing.
“The city’s operating budgets are quite lean in my opinion,” he added. “We have routine utilities, telephone, insurance and other normal operating expenses, which are not subject to cutting to any significant degree. We have debt service obligations, which of course, we must meet.”
The city administrator said he believes many of Pacific’s critical needs in recent months have been addressed, including vehicle and equipment requirements in all departments. He said the most recent critical upgrade was in police communications, for which improvements were made and the dispatch base radio was replaced at a cost of $70,000.
However, board members did approve a new $10,000 purchase of a city hall phone system upgrade.
Roth said there are no other big-ticket expenditures budgeted in coming months that would be subject to budget reduction or elimination.
Red Cedar Inn
Renovation plans for historic Red Cedar Inn are now on hold. The project budget was not to exceed $174,000.
“A portion of the Red Cedar funding mix, $50,000, would come from the tourism budget, which of all the funds will likely take the most direct near-term hit,” Roth said. “While we could possibly manage the architect contract, and maybe even the financing of the anticipated renovation project, the ongoing operation and maintenance of the center is a budget question mark.”
The Red Cedar building is being used temporarily, however, as a second office for the city’s maintenance employees so they, too, can keep segregated for safe physical distancing.
Clerk Earns Honor
Pacific City Clerk Kimberly Barfield was certified April 7 as a Missouri Professional City Clerk from the Missouri City Clerks and Finance Officers Association.
This is the highest level of certification a Missouri city clerk may obtain. She also will be recognized by the association during the 2021 Spring Institute Banquet in Columbia.
Time Capsule
“We’re in a history-making time right now, some good and some bad things,” said Alderwoman Carol Johnson and liaison to the Meramec Valley Historical Museum and Genealogy Society.
Johnson indicated she and fellow committee members hoped to create a time capsule to be secured near city hall, and encouraged public donations of items to include.
Other City Action
Residents Don Graham and Thomas Miles were appointed at the board meeting by Mayor Steve Myers and affirmed by aldermanic vote to the Pacific Planning & Zoning Commission. Both of their terms will expire May 2024.
Citations for grass violations and derelict vehicles will continue to be issued. But, with court dates postponed, city officials recognized that violators will have more time to rectify cited situations. They agreed that if elderly residents are having difficulties with lawn mowing, they would hope neighbors would help neighbors.
Midwest Pool was under contract with the city, and Roth said the company billed for the first contract installment, but added the contract can be terminated at any time.
Pacific’s pool operations budget, including the Midwest Pool contract, is $79,000 in the FY20 budget.
Roth said the decision over the previously debated pool operation this year may be made for them, if the COVID-19 pandemic continues into May or later.
The April 7 board meeting concluded with a moment of silence for former alderman Michael Pigg Jr., who died March 27, in honor of his loyalty to the city. A more formal public acknowledgement for Pigg will be planned when social physical distancing is lifted.