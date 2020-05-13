Washington, MO (63090)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun early followed by cloudy skies this afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 63F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 60F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.