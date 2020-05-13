Pacific City Hall was reopened to the public with certain restrictions Monday, May 4, after being closed since March 20 due to COVID-19 public safety concerns.
“We received excellent cooperation from the public during the closure, with few complaints,” said City Administrator Steve Roth.
Visitors now must maintain social physical distancing while inside the building at 300 N. Hoven Drive, and meetings with city staffers are by appointment only, Roth said. The city hall’s board meeting room will be closed until further notice.
Municipal court dates are still postponed until Thursday, May 28.
The city’s residential occupancy program was resumed, but on a reduced basis.
Staffers also returned to limited utility shut-offs for residents’ nonpayments on a case-by-case basis. Roth said late fees and penalties will continue to be waived through May.
Park playgrounds will remain closed, per Missouri Gov. Mike Parson’s guidance.
Roth said rentals of park pavilions may be allowed, but with certain limitations. He verified that someone already requested to rent a city ball field for a May date, but that the inquiry is under legal review.
Roth said Pacific does not have any overall restrictions in place that are in addition to the governor’s “Show-Me Strong Recovery Plan” orders.
Work-from-home for city staffers is still underway and encouraged where practical, Roth added. Supervisors are responsible for determining work schedules and arrangements for individual employees.
The same basic organizational policy is being followed for the Police Department and Public Works buildings. The locations are open to the public, but access is restricted to only essential functions, as determined by the city’s departmental heads.
To maximize social distancing for the city’s operation, public works departmental employees will continue to operate from the Red Cedar Inn facility at East Osage Street. The “one employee per truck” rule will remain in place, Roth added.
Other Updates
Pacific aldermen at their May 5 board meeting approved Mayor Steve Myers’ appointment of Jill Pigg, Pacific former mayor from 1982 to 2002, to the city’s board of adjustment. For the five-member board, she replaces her husband, Mike Pigg, who died March 27.
The city’s planning and zoning commission meeting was rescheduled from March 24 to May 12.
Police Chief Matt Mansell requested that aldermen consider writing and adopting a city ordinance to cover policies about uses of minibikes, go-karts, ATVs, golf carts and other alternative motorized vehicles within Pacific’s limits. He said police officers are receiving daily phone calls about youths driving such devices on city streets.