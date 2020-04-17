The city of Washington is continuing to operate despite COVID-19 shutdowns.
In order to continuing serving the city, City Administrator Darren Lamb said things have changed, but the work continues. The city is having some employees work from home while others are on split shifts.
“Our operations, we seem to have taken care of, as best as we can, separating our workforce for our day-to-day operations,” he said. “We continue to go ahead and have split shifts with office and field staffs. That appears to be running smoothly.”
The split shifts has required the city to get creative. For example, the public works department has been split into four teams. The teams don’t work together and aren’t supposed to intermingle. They also are working fewer days, but longer shifts.
For the parks department, crews are reporting to two different locations and are kept separated.
The only major staffing change has been at the library. Lamb said when the library closed at the start of the pandemic, the city temporarily laid off its part time staff.
Moving forward, the city isn’t likely to make any new hires — at least not in most departments. A vacancy in the police department is likely to be filled, Lamb said.
For others, the city had already been in a hiring freeze as it prepared to shift away from providing its own trash service. The plan has been to move waste collection employees to other departments.
“We had been looking at hiring someone to take care of the ball fields this summer,” he said. “I don’t know yet if they’re even going to have a season. I think that if we had to, in a pinch, we could cover that right now without having to hire anybody.”
Lamb said the new process has been a learning experience. He also said it’s something the city can do going forward.
“I think one of the things we can learn out of this thing is what is a better way we can go ahead and provide the services for the city,” he said.
The next step is figuring out how things look moving forward. Talks have begun at the county, state and federal level at loosening social distancing restrictions.
“I would be cautious with regard to opening up city hall at first,” Lamb said. “We may take a look at to see — we’ll discuss that with the department of help and get some guidance. I don’t think we’ve inconvenienced the public that much by having to close the doors.”
Once restrictions are loosened, Lamb said the split staffing likely would continue “as a precautionary measure.”
Beyond that, Lamb said the city’s biggest concern is how to handle reopening the library. The library was closed in March to prevent COVID-19 spread.
“The bigger question would be, when can we open the library,” he said. “We’re going to rely on our emergency department direction and the department of health. We’ll obviously be working hand in hand with Scenic Regional Library to see when they open. That would be our next, bigger exposure.”
Lamb said the city may have to mimic the retail community when it reopens the library. He said the city could limit patrons inside and monitor social distancing practices.
Those decisions won’t have to be made just now. On Thursday afternoon, Gov. Mike Parson extended the state’s stay-at-home order until May 3. Franklin County followed suit.