The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the city of Washington to make a lot of changes — and make them quickly.
City Administrator Darren Lamb said coronavirus has forced the city to consider changes not just daily, but almost seemingly by the hour. With every meeting revealing more instructions, more closures and more guidelines that need to be followed, the city has had to adapt.
“I have never experienced anything like this in my professional life and I hope I never do again,” Lamb said.
At the March 16 city council meeting, the city talked about its plans for combating the coronavirus. At the time, the plan for city hall was to remain open, but meetings with the public would be discouraged.
City staff would have their meetings in the larger council chambers instead of the smaller conference rooms. Social distancing was the key, but the goal was to keep running as normal.
A week later, things had changed.
By Wednesday March 18, city hall was closed to the public. A day later, the city announced it would be suspending its curbside recycle program in order to minimize risk for city employees.
Business was anything but normal. Lamb said the city is trying to adapt.
City employees have recently been divided into essential and nonessential crews. Lamb said the essential crews are things like first responders, refuse collectors and public works employees.
Nonessential employees include the administration and some departments like the library, which has already closed. The goal now is to figure out how to operate.
Lamb said the city is discussing how to keep things running, but keeping the non-essential employees around while limiting exposure.
The city is discussing staggered shifts, for example where certain members of departments are split. Some work will shift away from city hall.
“It’s really on a job-by-job basis on what they can do from home,” he said.
Washington police started to split shifts for members of the command staff Monday.
Some of the crews that are still working have already split up. For example, Lamb said the parks department has crews reporting to two separate locations.
Lamb said the goal is to have someone working for the city who can help if needed.
The city hall shutdown also extends to meetings. Lamb said he’s told department heads that any board and committee meeting scheduled during the shutdown should be called off.
“There’s no reason for them to meet for a while now,” he said.
That means the library board, park board and other groups likely won’t be meeting until city hall reopens. The only exception is if the matter is pressing, he said.
The city council is a bit trickier. After saying at its last meeting the plans were to keep meeting in the council chambers, Lamb admitted that would likely change in April.
The city is still working out the details of how the next council meeting will work, but it has time. The council isn’t scheduled to meet until April 6.
Lamb said the city is looking into a remote video meeting where all the council members wouldn’t be required to be in the same building. He said City Clerk Mary Trentmann is currently researching options.
Trentmann told The Missourian on Wednesday the city is considering a hybrid of an in-person and video meeting. She said the goal is to keep the crowd under 10 people and have others take part on a video conference call.
The details are still being worked out, but Trentmann said the goal was to still have the April 6 meeting.