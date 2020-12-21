Area mayors say Franklin County is not reimbursing them for time employees have missed because of COVID-19.
At a special meeting Monday, Dec. 21, the Union Board of Aldermen is scheduled to vote on sending a letter to county commissioners requesting to be reimbursed using money from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act that the county received from the state.
Along with Union Mayor Rod Tappe, the letter has space for signatures from Washington Mayor Sandy Lucy, Pacific Mayor Steve Myers, St. Clair Mayor Ron Blum, Sullivan Mayor Dennis Watz, New Haven Mayor George Panhorst Jr., Berger Mayor Harold Englert and Gerald Mayor Hillary Ward.
Union Assistant City Administrator James Schmieder said all the listed cities except Sullivan have agreed to sign the letter. He told The Missourian that city could be removed from the letter if he doesn’t hear back.
The letter reads that it is the mayors’ understanding that the county considers reimbursing cities for paid sick, family and medical leave to be an ineligible expense for CARES Act reimbursement.
“The only explanation that we have received is the Commission considers the leave to be a budgeted expense,” the letter reads. “We can assure you, none of the cities in your community budgeted to extend an additional 80 hours of leave to each employee.”
The letter points to language in the directive for what is eligible spending under CARES that includes “Expenses of providing paid sick and paid family and medical leave to public employees to enable compliance with COVID-19 public health precautions.”
According to a preliminary report, Washington has spent $36,912 on COVID-19-related leave, Washington City Administrator Darren Lamb said. “It’s significant,” he said.
Union has spent around $25,000 on COVID-19-related leave, Schmieder said. “For the city, it was our largest expense relative to COVID,” he said.
While acknowledging there is some truth to the county’s argument that city leave should be budgeted, Lucy said it’s not that simple. “When somebody can’t work, and you have to get somebody else to do their work, there’s some additional cost there,” she said.
While Union will have the entire board of aldermen vote on approving the letter, Lucy will likely sign it without a vote. Lamb said he or the mayor will discuss the issue at Monday’s city council meeting.
The apparent denial comes as the county has budgeted $5.2 million to return to the state of Missouri in unspent CARES funds. Any money not spent by Dec. 30, 2020, is required to be returned to the state by April 1, 2021.
“When there’s $5.2 million sitting there, maybe you could help out the cities,” Lucy said.
The money is part of the $12.2 million Franklin County received in CARES Act funding.
Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker could not be reached for comment.
The letter concludes by saying the cities appreciate the hard work the commissioners have put in during the pandemic, a sentiment Schmieder echoed.
“We think the county’s done a great job guiding us through the pandemic, but we respectfully disagree with them on their decision on this issue,” he said.