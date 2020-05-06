“And the crowds asked him, ‘What then shall we do?’ And he answered them, ‘Whoever has two tunics is to share with him who has none, and whoever has food is to do likewise,’” Luke 3:10-11.
The Holy Bible has instructed Christians for centuries on what their role is in serving the community and helping others in need and two local churches, Jubilee Church in Washington and First Washington United Methodist Church, have taken that to heart by reaching out to South Point Elementary to help families who are struggling with food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Principal Aimee Harty said the churches contacted school counselor Dr. Heather Clark to ask if they could provide food for families in need.
“Heather reached out to families at the school that would be in need of this service,” Harty said. “She then asked permission to give their information to the churches so they could bring the donated items.”
According to Harty, each church took a different approach in how it donated food, but both have been very helpful to the families.
Jubliee Church
Jubliee Church has been accepting food donations on Sundays from 2 to 4 p.m.
According to Pastor Steve Miles, the items collected were put into “boxes of hope.”
“The boxes were filled with food and household items for families in need,” he said. “Our church was put in contact with families, who we then gave the boxes to.”
Miles said the Washington School District is now encouraging the church to donate items collected to Loving Hearts Food Pantry in Washington, but he’s still keeping in contact with those original families who are in need.
“Jubliee Church is a multi-site church, and as a church we wanted to find people we could help,” he said. “The first people who came to my mind were students in the district.”
Miles said this unprecedented situation with the cornavirus has caused a strain on the economy and many people have lost jobs. As Christians, they want to give back because God has given to them.
“God has been good to us and met our deepest needs,” Mile explained. “We want to provide and meet the needs of others.”
First Washington
UMC
First Washington United Methodist Pastor Troy Merseal said his church’s work in the community was something they “didn’t want much credit for.”
“As Christians we are instructed to feed the hungry and help others,” he said. “And that is what we are doing, helping the community.”
Harty explained that the church reached out last week and wanted to adopt two families to buy groceries for. Clark then put the church in contact with the families.
“The church asked for the families to make a grocery list, so they could buy what the family needed,” Harty said. “And this week, they adopted to more families.”
Merseal said the church reached out to the school because it seemed like a perfect fit.
“Next year, when the new school is built, we will be neighbors and our church wanted to help our neighbor,” he said.
Harty says she cannot express the gratitude she feels for these churches helping her students.
“There are so many families who were already struggling before the COVID-19 pandemic and now many more families are struggling as a result,” she said. “These two churches jumped right in to help and I appreciate that.”
Together, South Point Elementary, Jubliee Church and First Washington United Methodist Church are taking a big team approach to ensure families in the community have food to eat.
For those who are struggling with food insecurity, visit findhelp.org, to learn about resources in the area who can help.