First Washington United Methodist Church has come up with a unique way to support local restaurants and front-line workers with its COVID-19 T-shirt Project.
“We are selling T-shirts, and with the proceeds, we will be buying gift certificates to locally owned restaurants,” said Pastor Troy Merseal.
“Those gift cards will then be distributed to first responders, health care workers and others on the front lines as a way to give thanks,” he explained.
The T-shirt is green with the quote “the church has left the building” across the chest, with the option to have the First Washington United Methodist Church logo on the left sleeve.
Merseal said the idea came to him as he was teaching a sermon series in January, titled “The Church Is Not the Building.”
“I learned of a sermon series from a pastor who taught it out of state,” he said. “The topic seemed perfect for the time we are in.”
Merseal explained that the series teaches that the church is not a building or a place, but rather the people who are in the community.
“Church is where we get involved in helping the community,” he said. “This is how we are doing that.”
Merseal said a silver lining of this pandemic is that it has allowed people in the community to talk to and help one another.
The T-shirts are $15, and the deadline to place an order is Sunday, May 10.
According to the church’s website, the estimated delivery date is May 20. Orders placed will be picked up at the church at a scheduled date and time.
For instructions on how to purchase a T-shirt, visit https://firstwashingtonumc.org/welcome/t-shirts.
Editor’s Note: The Missourian was not able to contact all churches and organizations in the area to find out if they are doing similar things. If you or your organization wish to be included, email dragottok@emissourian.com