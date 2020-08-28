A possible COVID-19 exposure at two Catholic churches has prompted the Franklin County Health Department to issue a public health alert.
On Wednesday, the St. Louis Archdiocese said prior to being diagnosed, a symptomatic COVID-19 individual was part of an evening prayer group at St. Mary of Perpetual Help in Villa Ridge Thursday, Aug. 20.
The person also distributed Holy Communion at 5 p.m. Mass Saturday, Aug. 22, and at 8 a.m. Mass Sunday, Aug. 23.
The person then went to 10 a.m. Mass at St. James Church in Catawissa Sunday, Aug. 23, and distributed Holy Communion there.
A statement from the health department said due to privacy constraints and the large number of people exposed, it could not identify everyone who qualifies as a close contact to the infected individual.
“Out of an abundance of caution, the health department is asking anyone who attended any of these events to self-quarantine for 14 days,” the statement said. “Please self-monitor and if you develop symptoms, contact your medical provider or the health department.”
St. Mary of Perpetual Help and St. James will be suspending public Mass through the next two weekends, but parishioners are encouraged to attend Holy Mass via livestream.
Cases
On Friday an additional 26 new cases were reported, bringing the Franklin County total to 960.
In the past week, the county has averaged 20 new cases per day with a spike Thursday of 34 cases, the highest one-day total in the month of August.
Hospitalizations associated with the virus dropped to five on Friday after hovering near 10 since Aug. 14.
Of the 21,290 completed tests in Franklin County to date, 4.5 percent have been positive.
Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker confirmed at least two minor outbreaks within businesses in Washington and Union, but said there have been no “huge numeric outbreaks” in recent days.
Deaths associated with the virus remain at 20.
Brinker said he was “very encouraged” by Washington University’s announcement earlier this week, regarding a new saliva COVID-19 test developed there. “It’s very exciting,” Brinker said. “I think it’s supposed to cut result times down to four or five hours. We’ve had no word on when we (county) might get it.”
Meanwhile in neighboring Jefferson County, beginning Monday, all residents and visitors will be required to wear masks in businesses and other places in the county where social distancing can’t be maintained.
The mandate was approved by a one-vote margin by the Jefferson County Health Department at its meeting Thursday night.
There are some exemptions in the mandate for small children and those with medical conditions.