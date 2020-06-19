A 6-year-old Lonedell boy is the youngest Franklin County resident to contract the coronavirus and the first person under the age of 19.
On Wednesday, Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker said the boy was asymptomatic and his grandparents, both age 50 and Lonedell residents, also were infected.
All three family members received the positive results after being tested at the Washington Fairgrounds last weekend.
Before Wednesday, the youngest cases reported in the county were two 19-year-olds, one from St. Clair and one from Union.
Brinker said there were 10 positive cases confirmed from the three days of testing at the fairgrounds, which wrapped up Monday.
“Five of those were residents of Jefferson and St. Louis counties,” Brinker said. “Two others were confirmed cases already identified, contact traced and quarantined by Franklin County health officials.”
On the Rise
To date there have been 39 new COVID-19 cases reported in Franklin County in the month of June, which is already higher than the total case count for the month of May when 23 cases were diagnosed in the county.
In April, 93 COVID-19 cases were reported in the county and 15 in March.
Overall this week, the case count jumped by 14.
Three new cases were reported Friday, including a 36-year-old man in St. Clair, a 27-year-old male and a 56-year-old female, both in Sullivan.
On Thursday, four new cases were reported, including a 52-year-old woman in Villa Ridge; a 38-year-old woman in Gerald, the first in that community; and two men in Union, ages 88 and 55.
New cases Tuesday included a 46-year-old man in Sullivan and a 37-year-old female from St. Clair. Monday’s cases were both men from St. Clair ages 30 and 19.
Of the county’s 179 total cases to date, 131 have recovered, including eight patients this week, ages 19, 20, 21 and 24 from Pacific, St. Clair and Lonedell.
Other recoveries included residents age 30 from Catawissa and St. Clair; a 62-year-old woman in Catawissa; and 62-year-old man in Washington.
Thirty cases are still active with 14 being residents of care facilities and the remaining 16 living countywide.
There have been 18 COVID-19-related deaths in Franklin County.
Testing
After a weekend of testing at the Washington Fairgrounds drew more than 300 people, more county residents are now making an effort to get tested.
Although the state testing was a one-time-only event, residents can still be tested for the coronavirus at the following locations suggested by the Franklin County Health Department:
• Compass Health Network — Union, Warrenton.
Insurance is accepted at these locations and for those who are uninsured or underinsured, there is no cost.
Both PCR and antibody testing is available as needed.
For more information, call 636-445-7248.
• Total Access Urgent Care — Washington.
Insurance is accepted for those who are uninsured or underinsured; there is a $99 visit fee.
Visitors can be symptomatic or asymptomatic. For more information, visit tauc.com.
• Mercy and BJC HealthCare.
Contact your provider or visit mercy.net/service/covid-19, or bjc.org/coronavirus.