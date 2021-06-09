Tears flowed from Jennifer “Jennie” Charboneau’s eyes as her husband of nearly 50 years, Jim Charboneau, sat in the family’s garage last week, joking with family members and other well-wishers about his appetite for a margarita and quesadilla from his favorite Mexican restaurant.
“I feel like I got my husband back,” Jennie Charboneau, 68, said Wednesday from the couple’s home in St. Clair. “We just feel very, very lucky to have him back.”
Jim Charboneau, 70, returned home last week after spending 123 days in the hospital sickened by COVID-19. His return included a parade through St. Clair with well-wishers holding signs and banners welcoming him home.
He said he was surprised by the parade.
“They told me we were going to go to the Mexican restaurant, but they drove right past it,” Charboneau said. “They tricked me, but it was good to see everybody.”
Among them was John Jasper, who said he and Jim Charboneau have been friends since 1972.
“It is important to me that I am here to just say welcome home to my friend,” said Jasper, who stood beside his restored International 1066 tractor during the parade and hoped that once Charboneau saw the red of the tractor, he would know Jasper was there. “It was a call from heaven to hear he was coming home. So good to hear his voice.”
Also there was Mark Richardson, who first met Charboneau nearly a decade ago. Now the two men are part of the St. Clair R.O.M.E.O. club, an informal men’s club that stands for “Really Old Men Eating Out.” Richardson came to the parade with multiple rolls of yellow ribbon to tie to car antennas, around entire vehicles and elsewhere. The ribbon, he said, was inspired by the 1973 song “Tie a Yellow Ribbon Round the Ole Oak Tree” by Tony Orlando and Dawn.
“He’ll know that song, trust me,” Richardson said.
Jennie Charboneau said the family was “very touched” by the parade.
“After 123 days, it was all joy. It was very emotional for everyone,” she said. “It was just so joyous, almost unbelievable to have him home.”
‘There wasn’t a day I didn’t cry’
Jim Charboneau’s experience with COVID-19 began in late January when he was admitted to Mercy Hospital in Washington. He spent five weeks in an induced coma receiving medications to help his lungs function.
“I thought he would spend three days in the hospital and then be home, except he just got sicker and sicker. The doctors told me then that it wasn’t a day-by-day situation but a minute-by-minute situation,” Jennie Charboneau said. Her husband’s memories of this time are mostly blank, a typical impact of severe COVID-19 infections, according to the Harvard University School of Medicine.
After Jennie Charboneau recovered from her own COVID-19 diagnosis, she said she and her family kept a nearly constant vigil by the bedside of Jim, whom she met in a bowling alley in Potosi, married nine months later and then followed to Germany after he was drafted in November 1971.
“There were days when there wasn’t much hope,” she said. “I never gave up, not that it wasn’t in the back of my mind of what might happen, but there were definitely days that I would get down because it seemed to be nothing but bad news.”
The “bad news” included a bout of pneumonia that caused a setback in Jim’s treatments, though he told doctors he needed to recover to see his eldest grandson graduate from Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla three years from now.
He stayed at the hospital until March 5, when he was transferred to Select Specialty, a company that helps patients recover from being on a ventilator, at Missouri Baptist Hospital in St. Louis.
On April 16, he was transferred to a rehab hospital in Chesterfield. Now home, Charboneau will continue to receive physical therapy, occupational therapy and home health services for four weeks before going to an outpatient therapy clinic.
“There are probably no words to describe how scary this whole experience was,” Jennie Charboneau said.
The Charboneau family said they are sharing their experience with COVID-19 — which has killed more than 595,000 Americans, or more than the American fatalities of World War I, the Vietnam War and the Korean War combined — to offer hope to families also awaiting the return of a loved one sickened with COVID-19.
“If anyone has any doubt about COVID-19 being worse than the flu, then let our family’s story answer that. In the beginning, we were all leery about it. We were going to wait to get the vaccination. We weren’t going to get it,” Charboneau said. “Now, our whole family is vaccinated.”
According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, more than half of adult Missourians have received their first dose of the vaccine. In Franklin County, 35.2 percent of the county’s population is vaccinated against the virus that has sickened more than 9,551 people and killed more than 177 people countywide.
Around 630 Missourians are hospitalized with the virus, with 145 of them in intensive care units and 104 on ventilators. To those families, Charboneau said this: “Don’t ever give up. Pray, pray, and pray some more. There wasn’t a day I didn’t cry. There are some really difficult days and times, but have hope they will get better. Have faith; have hope.”