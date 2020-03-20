Both state political parties have released statements regarding the awarding of delegates to presidential candidates from the March 10, presidential preference primary.
Republicans
Amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak and President Trump’s recommendation that gatherings of 10 or more people should be avoided, the Missouri Republican State Committee’s Executive Committee met by conference call on Monday to consider emergency measures altering the 2020 caucus process.
During this meeting, the committee unanimously voted to implement new procedures for the election of delegates and alternates to the congressional district and state conventions.
Under the new process, county caucuses will not be held. Instead, county Republican central committees will meet by phone on April 4 to vote on slates of delegates and alternates to the congressional district and state conventions.
“The Missouri Republican Party is committed to protecting the health and well-being of Missourians. We are following the lead of President Trump, Gov.Parson, and our local officials in working to halt the spread of this dangerous virus,” said Kay Hoflander, chair of the Missouri Republican Party. “The situation we face is both unprecedented and rapidly changing, and we believe that altering our caucus process is the responsible and prudent thing to do.”
The congressional district conventions on May 30 and the State Convention on June 20 are not affected by this change.
Democrats
All Franklin County Democratic Central Committee meetings for March and April have been canceled due to coronavirus concerns.
The Delegate Selection Mass Meeting previously scheduled for April 6 has also been canceled.
Jean Peters Baker, chairwoman of the Missouri Democratic Party (MDP), released the following statement:
“The Missouri Democratic Party is committed to doing everything we can to slow the spread of COVID-19 and protect the health and well-being of Missourians,” Peters said. “This was not an easy decision to make; however, we are currently in the middle of one of the worst public health crises in the past century and the MDP is committed to doing our part to keep our party members, candidates, elected officials, and the public at large safe during this difficult time.”
For more information, please visit the Missouri State Democratic Party website at www.missouridemocrats.org