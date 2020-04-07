The Washington Area Chamber of Commerce says it’s too early to make a decision on whether the Washington Town & Country Fair will be held in August.
The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the cancellation of all festivals and events for the time being.
The Fair is a division of the Chamber, which released a statement on its website that right now its “efforts are focused on keeping the business community up to date on resources available to them as they navigate these uncertain times.”
The Chamber said it has met with Fair organizers and all agree at this time it’s too early to make a decision, but “we certainly plan to proceed if it can be held safely.”
The Chamber said it’s an “honor and privilege” to hold the five-day Fair for the community. It also stated the Fair impacts so much in this area, from the Fairgoers having fun, to the businesses supplying goods and services, and the organizations volunteering and earning money to put back into the community.
Updates will be shared on both the Chamber and Fair websites and Facebook pages.