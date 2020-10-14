The Washington area Chamber of Commerce announced Wednesday, Oct. 14, that its office would be closed until further notice due to a COVID-19 exposure to its staff.
According to the release from Amanda Griesheimer, director of marketing, staff members were not exposed prior to the Member Luncheon Monday, Oct. 5.
Those who have made arrangements to use the Chamber Boardroom for an event in the next few weeks or have a scheduled donation drop-off or pick-up will be contacted by a chamber member for instructions on getting a key, Griesheimer said.
The chamber's upcoming Pumpkin Palooza scheduled for Oct. 24, has been canceled.
Tickets for the Thankful for our Community Raffle can still be purchased through the Chamber's website.
Griesheimer said staff will be working from home while quarantined and can be reached via email.