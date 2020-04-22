To reward shoppers for buying locally during this challenging COVID-19 period, Pacific Chamber Foundation representatives launched a new rewards program.
Sponsored by Bank Star Pacific Branch, the program encourages participants to shop and submit receipts from purchases at local businesses to earn a new gift certificate.
“It’s so important for the Chamber and community to support our local businesses during this uncertain time,” said Tiffany Wilson, Pacific Area Chamber of Commerce executive director. “We feel fortunate to have great community supporters, such as Bank Star, who are willing to step up and help us with this program.”
Wilson said the first 50 people who turn in $100 worth of proper receipts will earn a $20 Chamber Bucks gift certificate that can be used at the following participating businesses:
B&H Market, BigFoot 4x4, Brown Jerry’s Blues Brews and BBQ, Dave Sinclair Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Ed’s Service Center, El Agave, Elite Massage, Gildehaus Comfort Systems, Guffey’s Pizza, Kaleidoscope Consignment;
Little Ireland, Meier Shoe Company, NettieSuze, Omer Tax and Accounting, Pacific Brew Haus, Presley’s Glass, Pacific Save A Lot, The Medicine Shoppe, Trixie’s Bar and Bistro, and Wingnut Food Truck.
Joshua Sachs, Bank Star executive vice president, is a former Chamber board member who said he and his colleagues understand the importance of supporting local businesses, Pacific residents and the surrounding communities, especially during these unprecedented times.
“Since 1987, Bank Star has stood with its community, customers and employees, in both good and challenging times — this situation is no exception,” said Sachs.
“We appreciate the opportunity to help aid the efforts of the Pacific Area Chamber of Commerce through its Shop Local Rewards Program,” he said. “Our hope is the program helps to provide sustainability and financial means to help weather the storm that we are all in at this time.”
Qualifying purchase receipts must be turned in to the Chamber by May 31. Receipts can be scanned and emailed to exdir@pacificchamber.com, or mailed to 142 W. St. Louis St., Pacific, MO 63069.
For those who meet the qualifications, Wilson said she will mail the gift certificates to addresses submitted. She said one gift certificate per household is allowed.