The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced Tuesday that people over the age of 50, who already received a booster dose of either the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at least four months prior, should receive a second booster shot.
That’s in addition to immunocompromised people whom the CDC already recommended receive the second booster.
The CDC cited the effectiveness of the initial booster as rationale for the recommendation.
“During the recent Omicron surge, those who were boosted were 21-times less likely to die from COVID-19 compared to those who were unvaccinated, and 7-times less likely to be hospitalized,” the CDC wrote in its announcement.
Dr. Ann-Elizabeth Mohart, chief medical officer at Mercy Hospital Washington, said she anticipates the COVID-19 vaccines becoming like the influenza vaccines that people receive every year.
“That is probably going to be something that becomes just a normal part of our vaccination process,” Mohart said.
She said Mercy is administering the second booster doses. Anyone who is eligible and would like one, she said, should reach out to their primary care physician or go online to www.mercy.net/service/covid-19.
Schroeder Drugs on Fifth Street in Washington also is offering these second boosters by appointment, according to pharmacist Koren Kerr. To schedule an appointment, go online to www.schroederdrugs.com/schedule-a-vaccine.
People also can get a second booster at any Walgreens or CVS location, according to announcements made by the respective companies. People interested in receiving vaccines from either pharmacy chain can walk in or schedule an appointment.