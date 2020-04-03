In addition to restrictions in place on bars, restaurants, gatherings and churches, the Franklin County Commission has doubled down on safety precautions at assisted care facilities due to the coronavirus.
In a special meeting Thursday, the county imposed strict guidelines on assisted living facilities, intermediate care facilities, long-term care facilities, residential care facilities and skilled nursing facilities.
Those guidelines include not permitting visitors or vendors to enter the building unless they have a wellness check including temperature check.
No one is to enter with a temperature of 99.5 or above; must sign in and out; and must wear a mask covering mouth and nose with protective gloves.
Other guidelines are:
• Discontinue all personal care services (e.g., physical therapy, occupational therapy, massage therapy) unless it’s a critical need as determined by a health care professional and then only if they have a wellness check including temperature check; the caregiver and patient shall wear a mask covering mouth and nose; and caregiver shall wear protective gloves and any employee exhibiting signs or symptoms of illness will be required to return home.
• Provide a separate entrance for residents or patients that must leave the facility for care or treatment and must isolate the residents or patients from other residents or patients.
• Treat all residents or patients that present with cough, headache, shortness of breath, diarrhea or fever for the possibility of COVID-19 and take precautions to isolate the residents or patients.
• Provide all persons entering a facility for a resident or patient facing an end of life situation with a mask, gown and gloves and shall require that the same shall be worn for the entire period of time they are in the facility.
• Provide all residents or patients with a respiratory check and temperature check daily.
• Sanitize all common areas and rooms daily.
• Provide hand sanitizer for employees and require employees to use it frequently.
• Provide dedicated caregivers if possible to any resident or patient in isolation with a presumptive positive COVID-19 test to limit staff exposure. All staff should wear full PPE when providing care. The Franklin County Health Department shall be notified immediately for any presumptive positive tests for COVID-19 for any resident, patient or employee.
• Permit any close contacts to any resident or patient with a presumptive positive test for COVID-19 to continue to work if asymptomatic. Contacts must wear masks at all times and respiratory checks and temperature checks shall be done more frequently than only prior to beginning a shift.
• Report all violations of this policy to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and the Franklin County Health Department.
This order will be in effect until further notice.