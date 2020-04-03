State of Emergency

The Franklin County Commission has declared a state of emergency for the county in response to the coronavirus. Although there are no positive cases here, the declaration is necessary to secure state and federal funds. On Monday, Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker and Health Department Director Angie Hittson met with superintendents and administrators from school districts across the county in Union and the recommendation was made to close all schools until at least April 6. Missourian Photo.