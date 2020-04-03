tim Angie
Buy Now

State of Emergency

The Franklin County Commission has declared a state of emergency for the county in response to the coronavirus. Although there are no positive cases here, the declaration is necessary to secure state and federal funds. On Monday, Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker and Health Department Director Angie Hittson met with superintendents and administrators from school districts across the county in Union and the recommendation was made to close all schools until at least April 6.     Missourian Photo.

In addition to restrictions in place on bars, restaurants, gatherings and churches, the Franklin County Commission has doubled down on safety precautions at assisted care facilities due to the coronavirus.

In a special meeting Thursday, the county imposed strict guidelines on assisted living facilities, intermediate care facilities, long-term care facilities, residential care facilities and skilled nursing facilities.

Those guidelines include not permitting visitors or vendors to enter the building unless they have a wellness check including temperature check.

No one is to enter with a temperature of 99.5 or above; must sign in and out; and must wear a mask covering mouth and nose with protective gloves.

Other guidelines are:

• Discontinue all personal care services (e.g., physical therapy, occupational therapy, massage therapy) unless it’s a critical need as determined by a health care professional and then only if they have a wellness check including temperature check; the caregiver and patient shall wear a mask covering mouth and nose; and caregiver shall wear protective gloves and any employee exhibiting signs or symptoms of illness will be required to return home.

• Provide a separate entrance for residents or patients that must leave the facility for care or treatment and must isolate the residents or patients from other residents or patients.

• Treat all residents or patients that present with cough, headache, shortness of breath, diarrhea or fever for the possibility of COVID-19 and take precautions to isolate the residents or patients.

• Provide all persons entering a facility for a resident or patient facing an end of life situation with a mask, gown and gloves and shall require that the same shall be worn for the entire period of time they are in the facility.

• Provide all residents or patients with a respiratory check and temperature check daily. 

• Sanitize all common areas and rooms daily.

• Provide hand sanitizer for employees and require employees to use it frequently.

• Provide dedicated caregivers if possible to any resident or patient in isolation with a presumptive positive COVID-19 test to limit staff exposure. All staff should wear full PPE when providing care. The Franklin County Health Department shall be notified immediately for any presumptive positive tests for COVID-19 for any resident, patient or employee.

• Permit any close contacts to any resident or patient with a presumptive positive test for COVID-19 to continue to work if asymptomatic. Contacts must wear masks at all times and respiratory checks and temperature checks shall be done more frequently than only prior to beginning a shift.

• Report all violations of this policy to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and the Franklin County Health Department.

This order will be in effect until further notice.