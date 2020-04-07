Nursing care and assisted living facilities are being hit especially hard by the COVID-19 pandemic since many of their residents are of advanced ages and in many cases suffer from underlying conditions which can be exacerbated by the virus.
On Friday, Victorian Place of St. Clair was the third such facility to confirm a positive COVID-19 case in just four days.
According to a statement sent to The Missourian, the facility was made aware of the positive test result April 3.
The resident who tested positive had been readmitted from a hospital on March 27, and in accordance with facility readmission guidelines, the resident was placed on contact isolation since he/she was admitting from an outside health care provider.
As of 5 p.m. Friday, the resident was discharged to the hospital and will remain there until no longer positive for the coronavirus.
The facility is following the recommendations and protocols set forth by the CDC and local and state health departments.
All residents have been placed on in-room quarantine, have been receiving daily wellness checks since March 13, and are now being checked every four hours for symptoms.
For any residents or employees who are exhibiting flu-like symptoms, the facility is working with their physician to test them for COVID-19.
“We are doing everything we can to ensure we stop the spread of this within our facility,” said Patricia Cokingtin, spokesperson for Americare Senior Living. “We are in very close communication with local and state health officials to ensure we are taking the appropriate steps at this time. Our staff and residents are following the recommended preventative actions.
“As of March 13, we restricted visitors from entering our facility, and canceled all group activities within the building until the virus has been eradicated.”
Grandview
Also on Friday, April 3, staff at Grandview Healthcare in Washington confirmed an 85-year-old male resident of that facility had died due to complications of COVID-19, which was the first virus-related death in the county.
The announcement of the death came just hours after the facility confirmed it was notified on March 29 of the resident’s positive status.
Grandview said through disease investigation with the Franklin County Health Department, “it has been determined the resident was not exposed to nor contracted COVID-19 at our facility.”
Grandview said it is strictly enforcing CDC guidelines and taking necessary steps to ensure it is doing all it can to protect the health of the residents and employees.
Union Care
On Tuesday, March 31, the first case at a nursing facility in Franklin County was confirmed at Union Care Center.
The management company for the Union Care Center confirmed a resident tested positive for COVID-19.
Randy Bloom, president and chief operating officer for Tutera Senior Living and Health Care, said the person lives at the skilled nursing facility.
“The care center implemented virtually all recommended policies from the Centers for Disease Control before they went into effect, including no visitors and social distancing,” Bloom said. “The resident who tested positive regularly receives care and treatment outside of the Union Care Center. I think you can surmise this is not something brought into our building by our staff.”
The care center has set up an area specifically for residents who have either tested positive or are showing symptoms of COVID-19, though only the one resident is impacted currently, Bloom said. The center also has guidelines for who can be admitted.
“No one is entering our building who doesn’t meet very specific and strict criteria,” Bloom said. “Resident safety is our top priority. We are doing everything we can to ensure we stop the spread of COVID-19 within Union Care Center, including staying in very close communication with local and state health officials to ensure we are taking all the appropriate steps. “We are not permitting visitors per the direction of the local health department,” he added.
Reports
The Missourian is receiving multiple comments regarding residents of skilled care facilities across the county on a daily basis on emissourian.com and social media platforms. The Missourian will only report information on COVID-19 confirmed positives or deaths if the information is received directly from the facility or the Franklin County Health Department. The paywall on emissourian.com for COVID-19-related content has been lifted and staff is posting any and all new information received to the website and Facebook as quickly as possible to keep the public informed.